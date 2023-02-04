The dual winner of the race met with a setback last month that forced Cromwell to state his chance of running at the Festival was no better than “50-50″.

However, following a pleasing scan result this week the in-form trainer was able to be slightly more upbeat, without getting carried away.

“We got a bit of good news yesterday and we’re actually back riding him. He’s done a lot of swimming and hasn’t lost too much fitness,” said Cromwell, speaking at Leopardstown on Saturday.

“He’s going to be trotting for a few days, fingers crossed. He had to get a scan and it was good. I wouldn’t want to tempt fate, but it’s a bit more positive this week.”