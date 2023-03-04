Thyme Hill is reported to be on track for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham as he bids to open his Festival account at the fourth time of asking.
Trained by Philip Hobbs for The Englands And Heywoods partnership, the nine-year-old has a fine Festival record without yet being able to boast a victory on the biggest stage of National Hunt racing.
After finishing third to Envoi Allen in the 2019 Weatherbys Champion Bumper, Thyme Hill has since been fourth to Monkfish in the 2020 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle before returning to the meeting for a gallant second behind Flooring Porter in last year's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.
Having won two of his three starts as a novice chaser so far this term, including the Grade 1 Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day, Hobbs is hopeful his current stable star could yet enjoy his finest hour at Cheltenham on March 15.
He said: "We've had 20 Cheltenham Festival winners and Rooster Booster was obviously the main one, but if it all comes together for Thyme Hill we'd be so pleased.
"Three runs over fences should be enough experience going into Cheltenham and he's got good form at the course. He stays but he has pace so I suppose on balance you'd want an even-run race."
With regular rider Tom O'Brien suffering an untimely injury in a fall at Ludlow last week, Hobbs was able to confirm that Micheal Nolan will take the ride on Thyme Hill for the first time in his career.
He said: "Micheal Nolan will ride him. He's schooled him at home, he's been with us 12 years and he was second in the conditional jockeys' championship a few years ago."
It is also likely the cheekpieces worn for the first time when winning by 15 lengths from McFabulous at Kempton will be retained at the Festival.
Hobbs said: "I think the headgear helped him at Christmas, he'd jumped a bit carefully first time back at Exeter but was fine and he got more confidence as he went on.
"At Newbury, which was his second run of the season and on fast ground, he was careful again and they went a very steady pace. When they quickened in the straight he couldn't go with them and his jumping was careful again so we needed to sharpen his jumping up.
"The cheekpieces did that and we got a better result at Kempton.
"To win a Grade 1 in that style was fantastic. He wouldn't be the most obvious chaser, he's big enough but he's not a huge, strong horse - he's athletic. He is where we want him to be. The schooling has gone well, his work has gone well and we couldn't be more happy with him."
