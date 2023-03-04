Thyme Hill is reported to be on track for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham as he bids to open his Festival account at the fourth time of asking.

Trained by Philip Hobbs for The Englands And Heywoods partnership, the nine-year-old has a fine Festival record without yet being able to boast a victory on the biggest stage of National Hunt racing. After finishing third to Envoi Allen in the 2019 Weatherbys Champion Bumper, Thyme Hill has since been fourth to Monkfish in the 2020 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle before returning to the meeting for a gallant second behind Flooring Porter in last year's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. Having won two of his three starts as a novice chaser so far this term, including the Grade 1 Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day, Hobbs is hopeful his current stable star could yet enjoy his finest hour at Cheltenham on March 15. He said: "We've had 20 Cheltenham Festival winners and Rooster Booster was obviously the main one, but if it all comes together for Thyme Hill we'd be so pleased. "Three runs over fences should be enough experience going into Cheltenham and he's got good form at the course. He stays but he has pace so I suppose on balance you'd want an even-run race."