After making a winning debut over fences at Exeter on December 3rd over 2m 3f the son of Diamond Boy swiftly followed up in a graduation contest at Ascot on 18th December over 2m 5f, before securing victory in the Grade Two Paddy Power Novices’ Chase over an extended 2m 4f at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

However, connections have revealed that which of the options he takes up will be determined by ground conditions.

The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old features among 44 entries received for the Turners Novices’ Chase and the 47 names in contention to contest the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase..

And while L’Homme Presse is yet to race beyond 2m 5f, Andy Edwards, who owns the gelding in partnership with Peter and Patricia Pink under the DFA Racing banner, believes the progressive chaser would be just as comfortable contesting either race at The Festival.

He said: “What race we run in will be ground dependent. If it came up soft he would go for the shorter race (Turners Novices’ Chase) and if it came up quick he would go for the longer option (Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase). You have got to have options as you don’t want to go down a one way street as you can’t turn back. He has got the pace to run in the Turners but he has got the stamina to run in the Brown Advisory.

“I was at Venetia’s yard on Monday and I spoke to Charlie Deutsch (jockey) and he was very open minded. There is a long way to go and you know how many bad luck stories there are of horses not getting to Cheltenham.

“There are so many difficult moments as an owner that when you have a great moment you have to scream the roof down as that is what it is all about. You have to enjoy the moment because as soon as the next race comes, that moment is gone.”

Victory at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day may have sparked wild celebrations from Edwards, but he admits that he was reduced to tears following L’Homme Presse’s success on his return to action at Exeter and compares the win to that of a “proud dad” moment.

Edwards said: “I’ve been a very passionate racing fan since I was a teenager and for me to be on the biggest stage in the paddock at Cheltenham with those trainers and to have a horse there with a chance was amazing.

“To then have nearly 30,000 people cheering - I can’t say I dreamed of it as I never thought I’d have one good enough to be there, even though you always hope when you buy them as young horses that they will be that good.

“The crowd were great and there were a lot of people who knew me standing around that winner’s enclosure. There were some at Ascot welcoming me back and even a few shouted my name after he won at Exeter.

“I cried when I walked into the winner’s enclosure at Exeter. I grabbed Venetia’s arm but then I stopped and put my hands on my knees as I was so emotional and she said she was as well.

“It was just the two and a half-year journey I had been on with the horse to get him there winning over fences. I had a proud dad feeling like if my son had been selected to play for the school rugby team and they won and he scored the try.”