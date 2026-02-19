Cheltenham Festival news: Jagwar to be geared towards Ultima Handicap Chase ahead of possible Grand National bid

A four-time winner over fences as a novice last season, including the Plate at the Festival in March, the JP McManus-owned Jagwar has finished third and second in major two and a half-mile handicap chases during the current campaign.

He has now been given entries in Cheltenham's Ryanair Chase, TrustATrader Plate and the Ultima, while he also has the option of a crack at the Randox Grand National at Aintree in early-April.

Joint-trainer Josh Guerriero has strongly suggested a step up in trip is likely for the son of Karaktar, who was last seen being beaten a head by Donnacha in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase on Trials Day.

Guerriero said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I think it's most likely we're going to go for the Ultima at Cheltenham and then I suppose depending on that, it will tell us whether we go to Aintree or not.

"I think Mr McManus and the team are all quite keen to have a go at Aintree if it did pan out.

"He's bred that way (for staying trips). He was always just quite keen as a younger horse and now he's relaxing... Jonjo (O'Neill Jr) is adamant we go up in trip, he says he just races a little bit behind the bridle these days which is obviously great, but obviously over two and a half miles it makes it difficult for him.

"Over three miles, racing like that will suit and maybe it'll just help his jumping a bit, going that bit slower."