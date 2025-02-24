Cheltenham Festival news: Il Est Francais team leaning towards Ryanair Chase bid

George trains the talented seven-year-old chaser alongside Amanda Zetterholm on the outskirts of Chantilly in France and, having been taken out of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at the latest forfeit stage, the horse has two big-race options in the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase on the Wednesday, and the Ryanair 24 hours later.

Not seen since his close second to Banbridge, when leading for much of the three-mile journey in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, Il Est Francais has reportedly been ticking over nicely since Christmas and is set for an important schooling session next week ahead of travelling back to England at the beginning of Festival week itself.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, George said: "The Ryanair at the moment would be our preference, but we'll wait to the last minute to see what the ground (weather) does, and the opposition. But that's the way we're leaning.

"I think even on good ground, I think he'd be capable of running in a Champion Chase. He's a very fast horse and a slick jumper, but the main thing is our prep has gone well and it's an exciting problem to have.

"He's in great form, he came out of Kempton on a real high. The preparation we had leading up to the King George obviously wasn't perfect (burst a blood vessel in previous race), but his prep so far has gone swimmingly.

"He did his last strong piece of work on Saturday on the grass, which went well, and he'll have a little jump over the England (style) fences on the grass next week and will travel at the beginning of Cheltenham week.

"There's a question mark as to whether he adapts to the undulations of Cheltenham but he's a very well-balanced and I can't see why it should be an issue. He's galloped well after racing in Compiegne which is a stiff finish and Auteuil does have small undulations. You never really know until you try but I don't think it should be an issue.