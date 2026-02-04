Cheltenham Festival news: Golden Ace team more optimistic than when successful in 2025 Champion Hurdle

Unibet Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace will be entered for next week’s Unibet Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton, but trainer Jeremy Scott will wait before making a final decision on whether she does head to the Somerset feature en route to the defence of her Festival crown.

A year ago Golden Ace beat Burdett Road by three quarters of a length at Wincanton and then went on to beat the same rival by 9 lengths as the pair finished first and second again in the Blue Riband a month later after one of the most dramatic Champion Hurdles ever run. “She’s very well” reported Scott. "The only concern I have is that if all this rain keeps on coming we don’t want her to throw away any chance at Cheltenham by having a very tough race so close. "If necessary we will go straight to the Festival."