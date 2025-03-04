Cheltenham Festival news: Final Demand '70-30' to run in Turners

Final Demand is "70-30" more likely to run in the Turners at Cheltenham than the Albert Bartlett, according to owner Bryan Drew.

The two-and-a-half mile race on Wednesday has long been considered his Festival target but with the prospect of spring weather and drying ground, means he'll he left in the Friday Grade One over three miles too. Speaking on Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast Drew said: “He’s in the Turners and the Bartlett, we’ll probably leave him in both until the last minute to keep all doors open given the drying ground but the plan would be to run in the Turners. “Clearly one has to give enormous respect to The New Lion, particularly on drying ground, and that will come into the thinking a little bit, but he’ll be left in both until the last minute."

Willie Mullins Stable Tour: Cheltenham Festival 2025