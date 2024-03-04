Cheltenham Festival news: Constitution Hill misses Cheltenham

Constitution Hill has been ruled out of next week's Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The brilliant and unbeaten hurdler was due to defend the crown he won in 2023 but was found to be suffering from an infection when working poorly at Kempton last week. His participation hinged on the results of a blood test taken on Monday morning and in a statement trainer Nicky Henderson said: "Very sadly we are going to have to admit defeat in the battle to get Constitution Hill ready for the Champion Hurdle and therefore have to declare that he will not be running there this year. "He has undoubtedly improved over the weekend and seems noticeably brighter than he was at the end of last week and I really did thing he was much perkier when ridden this morning. Unfortunately, the all-important blood test shows that although the figures have also improved they are quite a way from being satisfactory for a horse to commence serious training and to race in a week’s time.