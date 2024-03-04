Cheltenham Festival news: Constitution Hill misses Cheltenham

Constitution Hill has been ruled out of next week's Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The brilliant and unbeaten hurdler was due to defend the crown he won in 2023 but was found to be suffering from an infection when working poorly at Kempton last week.
His participation hinged on the results of a blood test taken on Monday morning and in a statement trainer Nicky Henderson said: "Very sadly we are going to have to admit defeat in the battle to get Constitution Hill ready for the Champion Hurdle and therefore have to declare that he will not be running there this year.
"He has undoubtedly improved over the weekend and seems noticeably brighter than he was at the end of last week and I really did thing he was much perkier when ridden this morning. Unfortunately, the all-important blood test shows that although the figures have also improved they are quite a way from being satisfactory for a horse to commence serious training and to race in a week’s time.
"There are three significant markers on the blood test all of which have come down since Thursday’s sample but are still raised enough to indicate that he has not fully recovered from whatever was ailing him.
"The only way to continue the improvement is not to stress him and he obviously cannot run in these ‘Olympic Games’ if he’s not trained sufficiently.
"This is very sad for all of us and particularly Michael (Buckley, owner) but it is in everybody’s best interests that we ensure we have a fit and healthy Constitution Hill to win back his crown next year.
As No further bulletins will be required, I would just like to say how much we have all appreciated everybody’s support and messages over the last week. Thank you all sincerely.
In his absence Paddy Power now make State Man their 2/5 favourite with Irish Point and Lossiemouth next best at 4/1.
Paddy Power Champion Hurdle betting (NR/NB): 2/5 State Man, 4/1 Irish Point, 4/1 Lossiemouth 10/1 Not So Sleepy, 14/1 Luccia, 16/1 Zarak The Brave,16/1 Pied Piper, 16/1 Love Envoi, 20/1 Echoes In Rain, 25/1 bar.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.