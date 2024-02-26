Cheltenham Festival news: Burdett Road ruled out of JCB Triumph Hurdle

The four-year-old was formerly trained by Michael Bell on the Flat, winning the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot last season and reaching a peak rating of 101 after a third-placed finish in the Winter Hill.

He was then gelded and turned his attention to hurdling for Owen, winning his debut by 12 lengths at Huntingdon before claiming a Cheltenham Grade Two next time out.

Burdett Road returned to the same track last month to contest the Triumph Trial and was this time beaten by Nicky Henderson’s very highly-regarded Sir Gino, though connections were still keen to let him take his chance in the main event come March.

That plan has now been scuppered by injury, meaning the horse will not only miss the Cheltenham Festival but will also sit out the rest of the season.

Owen confirmed the news via X, saying: “Burdett Road has unfortunately picked up a setback and will miss the remainder of the season.”