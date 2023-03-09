However, a less than perfect schooling session means Aucunrisque will now have to wait until the final day of the Prestbury Park showcase for a taste of the action, where he will attempt to confirm Betfair Hurdle form with Emmet Mullins’ Newbury runner-up Filey Bay.

He was set to return to the larger obstacles on the second day of the Festival where he was disputing favouritism for the two-mile Grand Annual.

Although winner of the Betfair Hurdle over the smaller obstacles at Newbury last month, the seven-year-old has proven a more than capable operator over fences in his novice chase season.

“He’ll go to the County Hurdle,” said Gordon.

“We had a schooling session and it just didn’t quite go as planned and you can’t miss a beat in the Grand Annual. We’re going to go the safe man’s route and go to the County Hurdle instead.

“He’s in good order and the favourite is a horse we beat last time. We went up 9lb, he went up 8lb, so fingers crossed for a good run. He’s been a wonderful horse, he owes us nothing, the only thing I don’t want is the rain – that’s my only issue. Good ground would be ideal for us with Aucunrisque.

Gordon is set to be double-handed in the County Hurdle as Aucunrisque will be joined in the line-up by stablemate Highway One O Two, who will miss the Imperial Cup on account of the testing conditions forecast for Sandown.

“He was going to go for the Imperial Cup but sadly the ground has completely gone at Sandown so we won’t be going there and he will be going for the County Hurdle as well,” continued the Winchester-based handler.

"He's 143 and sadly they didn’t drop him a pound for his Betfair Hurdle run which would have been ideal, but the plan is to go there with two horses."