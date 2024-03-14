Check out the news of all today's Cheltenham Festival market movers with Sky Bet.
Gordon Elliott is yet to get off the mark this week but Zanahiyr is being backed to win the opening Turners Novices' Chase for the trainer. Available at 14/1, he's now into 17/2 and still proving popular.
So is last year's Ryanair Chase winner Envoi Allen who is 9/4 from 4s to successfully defend his title for Henry De Bromhead.
Finally, top weight Inotherwayyourthinkin is now 2/1 for the closing Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase and is proving to be one of the best-backed horses of the week in the handicaps.
Zanahiyr 17/2 from 14/1
Cuthbert Dibble 9/2 from 12/1
Envoi Allen 9/4 from 4/1
Teahuppo 6/4 from 15/8
Shakem Uparry 13/2 from 8/1
Brightdaysahead 5/6 from 6/4
Inotherwayyourthinkin 2/1 from 4/1
