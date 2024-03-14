Gordon Elliott is yet to get off the mark this week but Zanahiyr is being backed to win the opening Turners Novices' Chase for the trainer. Available at 14/1, he's now into 17/2 and still proving popular.

So is last year's Ryanair Chase winner Envoi Allen who is 9/4 from 4s to successfully defend his title for Henry De Bromhead.

Finally, top weight Inotherwayyourthinkin is now 2/1 for the closing Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase and is proving to be one of the best-backed horses of the week in the handicaps.