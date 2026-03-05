Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Idaho Sun wins the Formby (:Grossick Photography/The Jockey Club)
Idaho Sun wins the Formby (:Grossick Photography/The Jockey Club)

Cheltenham Festival latest: Idaho Sun ruled out of Sky Bet Supreme

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu March 05, 2026 · 2h ago

Idaho Sun has been scratched from Tuesday's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle after suffering a setback.

The six-year-old Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle winner was among the leading British-based contenders for the Cheltenham Festival's curtain-raiser having finished sixth in last year's Champion Bumper and gone 3-3 over jumps earlier this season.

However, Harry Fry's general 14/1 shot is lame and misses the big race.

A brief statement on the trainer's social media channels read: "IDAHO SUN will unfortunately miss the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces next week due to a hind limb lameness that requires further diagnosis."

Nicky Henderson's Old Park Star remains the market leader at 9/4 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power but there has been significant support for the Willie Mullins-trained Mighty Park who is into 11/4 after not featuring among the acceptors for next Wednesday's Turners Novices' Hurdle over two and a half miles.

Mighty Park is owned by JP McManus, who turns 75 on Tuesday March 10.

https://www.sportinglife.com/join?

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING