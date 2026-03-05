Cheltenham Festival latest: Idaho Sun ruled out of Sky Bet Supreme

The six-year-old Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle winner was among the leading British-based contenders for the Cheltenham Festival's curtain-raiser having finished sixth in last year's Champion Bumper and gone 3-3 over jumps earlier this season.

However, Harry Fry's general 14/1 shot is lame and misses the big race.

A brief statement on the trainer's social media channels read: "IDAHO SUN will unfortunately miss the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces next week due to a hind limb lameness that requires further diagnosis."

Nicky Henderson's Old Park Star remains the market leader at 9/4 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power but there has been significant support for the Willie Mullins-trained Mighty Park who is into 11/4 after not featuring among the acceptors for next Wednesday's Turners Novices' Hurdle over two and a half miles.

Mighty Park is owned by JP McManus, who turns 75 on Tuesday March 10.