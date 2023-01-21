Winner of a point-to-point for the Stuart Crawford team, he was switched to Willie Mullins by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and ran away with the Racing Again February 12th (Pro/Am) Flat Race.

Patrick Mullins was always sitting pretty aboard the five-year-old who was sent off the 4/9 favourite and he was still hard on the bridle as he passed the line ten lengths clear of Suttons Hill.

"We were hoping that was going to happen," admitted the owner's racing manager Anthony Bromley. "It was nice to see it and Patrick oozed confidence through the race. That was nice. That was our tenth winner from the last 11 runners with Willie Mullins from nine different horses. Let's hope it continues."