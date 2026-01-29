Cheltenham Festival hopeful Wendigo wins three-runner novice chase at Ayr

Jamie Snowden's Wendigo continued his journey towards the Cheltenham Festival with an easy win in a three-runner novice chase at Ayr on Thursday.
The seven-year-old carried a penalty for his win in the Grade 2 Coral John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury on November 28, while he ran in a Grade 1 last time after his third behind Kitzbuhel in the Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Sent off the 1/5 favourite on his fourth start over fences, Gavin Sheehan cruised around on the seven-year-old and didn't have to get anywhere near animated in the saddle to ensure a 22-length win over Donald McCain's Maximilian.
Bookmakers saw fit to trim him into 10/1 and 12/1 for the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but he is also now qualified to run in a handicap like the Ultima Handicap Chase having had this fourth start in a steeplechase.
The 147-rated chaser remains a general 20/1 chance for the Ultima on the opening day of the Festival, although Snowden did indicate after the Ayr victory that the Brown Advisory remains the plan.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.