Cheltenham Festival hopeful Wendigo wins three-runner novice chase at Ayr

The seven-year-old carried a penalty for his win in the Grade 2 Coral John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury on November 28, while he ran in a Grade 1 last time after his third behind Kitzbuhel in the Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Sent off the 1/5 favourite on his fourth start over fences, Gavin Sheehan cruised around on the seven-year-old and didn't have to get anywhere near animated in the saddle to ensure a 22-length win over Donald McCain's Maximilian.

Bookmakers saw fit to trim him into 10/1 and 12/1 for the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but he is also now qualified to run in a handicap like the Ultima Handicap Chase having had this fourth start in a steeplechase.

The 147-rated chaser remains a general 20/1 chance for the Ultima on the opening day of the Festival, although Snowden did indicate after the Ayr victory that the Brown Advisory remains the plan.