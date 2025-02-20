Cheltenham Festival hero Delta Work dies, aged 12

In a short statement posted on X, trainer Gordon Elliott said: “Sadly Delta Work has passed away this morning at the age of 12 after a bout of colic.

“He was a privilege to train and won five Grade Ones and at three Cheltenham Festivals. He was a hero and will be sorely missed by everyone at Cullentra.”

The son of Network was runner-up to I Am Maximus in last year's Randox Grand National and was last seen finishing fourth behind L'Homme Presse in the Grade 2 Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on January 25.

His three career wins at the Festival came in the colours of owners Gigginstown in the 2018 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, the 2022 Glenfarclas Chase and the same cross-country event in 2023.

That proved to be his 12th and final victory under National Hunt Rules.

“He was an unbelievable horse and we were very, very lucky and proud to have him and be associated with him,” said Gigginstown’s Eddie O’Leary.

“He was brilliant for Gordon and Gordon was brilliant for him. He was so versatile, so honest and so sound.

“He had the colic this morning and we tried to operate to save him for the field, but even that unfortunately didn’t work out.

“He seems to have been around forever and God bless him, he was an absolute superstar.”