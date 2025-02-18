Cheltenham Festival handicap entries: David Ord verdict

There are many people I admire on the Road To Cheltenham, many.

Those who count down the sleeps or days before the great meeting on social media starting at 364, for example. Their dedication to duty at the very least has to be applauded. Then there are those who place their first ante-post Lucky 15 around Royal Ascot time and follow it up by backing the latest Mullins import who finds himself atop a JCB Triumph Hurdle market that consists of three horses on the same sunny June afternoon. And what of those who retain their enthusiasm for the preview night circuit, going late into the night while their nearest and dearest are safely tucked up and slumbering soundly miles away. They don’t understand why they still go – but we do. But the ones I admire, nay envy, are those who have a host of fancies for the Cheltenham handicaps before an entry has been made in anger – let alone a weight published. And on Tuesday afternoon at 1pm I envied them even more as I had to try and write a few pars on the handicap entries for 2025. When they’re sent on two separate excel spreadsheets running to over 300 rows each you need help sifting through the sand.

So, you ask those in the office what they’re interested in. “Is Whistle Stop Tour in the Ultima?” Yes he is. Why are you asking about that? 136 official rating. Lucinda Russell. Yes I’m getting it now. He was last seen finishing a disappointing fifth in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in January, seemingly undone by the drop back to two-and-a-half miles. “Jagwar?” They’re obsessed with our own race in here but he’s in there too – very good when winning that day. Do you think it will be the Plate or the Jack Richards? What's the Jack Richards? The new novice handicap chase. Jagwar is in both. There are 60 against him in the latter. Caldwell Potter is among them, we knew that, but so are Croke Park, second to Ballyburn at the DRF, Firefox and Nurburgring. I’ve heard them tipped. There are those who are expecting No Flies On Him to spark into life switched into handicaps for the green and gold, I see a wave of blue on Oddschecker already and they're backing Answer To Kayf, so impressive at Naas, too. Willie has put Willy De Houelle in the Fred Winter I see, but also has Lady Vega Allen and Murcia towards the head of the market. I thought Lady Vega Allen was about his best chance in the Triumph. It seems he might disagree. I’ve been told to back Total Look for the Fred Winter. I forgot. He's 6/1 so I fear I never will now. Kopeck De Mee is favourite for the Coral Cup. I haven’t heard of him so quickly hit the My Stable search function. Form figures of 13211 in France, yet to race in Ireland or the UK. Trained by Willie Mullins, owned by JP McManus. He was never going to be 33s was he.

Langer Dan scorches to a second Coral Cup win

They’ve put Langer Dan in there. Now I know it’s going to warm up later this spring but a third successive March resurrection? I thought he was going for the Stayers’ anyway? Is Joyeux Machin interesting for the Skelton team in any case? Kalif Du Berlais has been put in the Grand Annual has he. Interesting, especially if the Nicholls team are really about to turn the corner. Path D'Oroux was on my radar for this again at one stage. He might still be but I can't read the notes scribbled in the diary. I watched Pic Roc chase home Lord Of Thunder at Newbury last week and wondered if he might be worth aiming at the National Hunt Chase. Ben Pauling has at least entered him but then you look at the Irish team including Now Is the Hour and Captain Cody and you move on. The Pertemps is the Pertemps. Gordon Elliott fancied a crack at the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle with The Wallpark when I spoke to him two weeks ago and he’s 5/1 favourite for the handicap. Now Gordon loves to win the Martin Pipe. Wodhooh for this he told us at the same time. Favourite. Kopeck De Mee is in there in all his French majesty. Gordon has a lot of others to throw at this if Willie decides this is the place for the new import. But if there’s one handicap I love at the Fez it’s the County Hurdle. Do you remember Absurde? Won this last season? Won the Sky Bet Ebor at York? Ran well in the Melbourne Cup?

Paul Townend and the ride of the week aboard Absurde