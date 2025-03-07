Cheltenham Festival going: Good to soft expected for day one

There is precious little rain in the forecast through to the end of next week but the warm, spring sunshine of this weekend, will be replaced by colder temperatures next week.

Speaking on Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Pullin said: "We just started selectively watering yesterday, just the areas that had dried up the most. So we’ve started on the back straight and are just continuing around with that selective watering.

“Mainly yesterday was on the New Course, a little bit on the Old but mainly on the New, and we’ll continue to monitor conditions and irrigate accordingly.

“We’re largely good to soft, there are one or two areas now that would be on the quicker side of that, so nearer good ground, and there the areas in the next few hours where we’ll have irrigated and hopefully got us back to that good to soft position.

“Good to soft is where we would like to start, that’s been the position here at the Festival now for a number of years, to start a four-day festival on anything quicker comes with its challenges so we’d like to start on good to soft ground."