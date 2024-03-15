Cheltenham Festival Friday report as Willie Mullins capped a brilliant Cheltenham with Gold Cup success

David Ord was at Cheltenham to see Galopin Des Champs win a second Gold Cup and Willie Mullins strengthen his stranglehold on the meeting.

If Denman was relentless and remorseless in 2008, what’s Willie Mullins in 2024? Yes, there have been bumps in the road, El Fabiolo’s early departure in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase a notable one this week, but on Friday he strengthened his grip on the Festival as Galopin Des Champs’ won a second Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. By the time he put the saddle on the powerful eight-year-old he’d already bagged a double on the card courtesy of Majborough in the JCB Triumph Hurdle and Absurde, who completes a stats-busting Sky Bet Ebor/County Hurdle double under a Paul Townend ride of the ages. It was more straightforward on Galopin – but not entirely. He was big at the first and landed a little steep and you sensed while things were always under control, it was never exactly plain sailing. Fastorslow had always threatened to be a danger to the favourite and even without a jockey he proved that. Having unshipped JJ Slevin, he continued riderless and turning for home, as the freewheeling L’Homme Presse set sail for the final climb to the line, he was on the inside of Galopin Des Champs. It wasn’t exactly time to pray for Townend but there will have been relief, and plenty of it, as the self-steering rival stayed true and straight. And so did the winner as he set sights on what was in front of him, firstly the leader who was devoured by the time they met the last, then the hill.

Gerri Colombe was the hound to the hare and a persistent one at that. Galopin wasn’t able to put clear blue sky between the two but was able to maintain a comfortable distance, it was three-and-a-half lengths, all the way to the winning post. He’s the first back-to-back winner since a former stablemate in Al Boum Photo. He has a bigger following than that once neighbour enjoyed – and more star power too. The campaigning helps, no cotton wool. Galopin Des Champs has danced every dance, the John Durkan, Savills Chase, Irish Gold Cup and then the blue riband itself. Three Grade One wins on the bounce, three Timeform winning performance ratings in the 170s. You can set your clock by him. He might not have improved on last year’s winning number, in fact it looks like he was a pound or three below it, but you sense there’s one calculator-melting day somewhere in him. As an animated Townend brought him back down the chute in front of the stands he took congratulations from all sides. Daryl Jacob and Bryan Cooper made the point of offering an outstretched hand, beaming smiles all round. “Better than Kauto” roared one racegoer. Townend smiled again. Not yet he’s not – but he looks the best since. To run to the sort of huge numbers needed to get to that elevated company you need competition like the Nicholls behemoth had. Maybe next year the biggest threat is actually housed across from him at Closutton in Fact To File, silky smooth in this year’s Brown Advisory. Right now, he’s the pretender to the throne. Galopin Des Champs has the seat. And Mullins doesn’t feel he’s for moving. “I think he just put himself in the superstar category – to do what he did and the way he did it,” he grinned. “The loose horse was there, and Paul was just so positive on him. Hopefully we can come back next year to win a third one – he has the ability to do it and we just have to stay sound, I think.” But that’s the skill, the challenge. This year more than ever has shown the tightrope they walk with these high-class operators. Missing from the 2024 Festival after setbacks were Constitution Hill, Allaho, Energumene, Marine Nationale and rising French staying star Theleme. And then Nicky Henderson’s woes deepened as the infection that forced his Champion Hurdle hero onto the sidelines, spread and virtually closed his Seven Barrows stable for the biggest week of his year. Jonbon, Shishkin and Sir Gino joined those watching on from over their stable doors.