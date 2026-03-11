Cheltenham Festival Friday declarations | Gaelic Warrior tops 11 in the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Gaelic Warrior will bid to give connections a famous double when he takes on 10 rivals in Friday’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Owners Susannah and Rich Ricci celebrated a third Champion Hurdle success on Tuesday with Lossiemouth and will be hoping for a famous double with Gaelic Warrior who, at the time of writing, narrowly tops the Cheltenham Gold Cup market. With Fact To File not supplemented and instead running in Thursday’s Ryanair, and two-time winner Galopin Des Champs ruled out of the race last week, it leaves Willie Mullins with just the the Irish Gold Cup runner-up as he chases a fifth win in the race which would equal the most in the Blue Riband event, a record held by Tom Dreaper. Last year’s winner Inothewayurthinkin has endured a torrid season for Gavin Cromwell but reports from recent gallops have been positive, and he bids to retain his title, while the fellow JP McManus-owned Spillane’s Tower will also look to give Ireland an eighth successive win in the race.