Check out all of the best offers from Sky Bet for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival featuring 'Money Back As Cash' in the Triumph.

Our team have taken a look at every race and provide advice on how to make best use of Sky Bet's corresponding offer, with 28 of those available throughout the week. We also have the latest market movers and a Premium Price Boost, which is available only to readers of sportinglife.com.

1.30 Triumph Hurdle

Sky Bet are offering MONEY BACK AS CASH if your selection finishes 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th in the 1.30. This offer is for your first bet on the race and is capped at £10. It reflects the win part of each-way bets and win singles, and free bets are excluded. How to use the offer: The Irish challenge is strong and a clean sweep for the top five would be no surprise. With that in mind ICARE ALLEN might end up being a bet to nothing here as his top five prospects are solid and the win carrot of around 14/1 makes plenty of appeal. 2.10 County Hurdle Sky Bet are paying 8 places instead of 4 in the 2.10. How to use the offer: A nice each-way price with a solid win chance is what we're after, something like MY MATE MOZZIE who makes plenty of appeal for the ultra-shrewd Gavin Cromwell. A short head second in a Grade 1 earlier in the campaign, he runs off 146 with 5lb claimer Kieren Buckley on board.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Four Best Bets

2.50 Albert Bartlett Sky Bet are paying 5 places instead of 3 in the 2.50. How to use the offer: Ginto and Hillcrest are worthy favourites but they have been well found in the market and the extra places offer a good chance to take them on. MINELLA COCOONER looks a big price at around 8/1 considering he won a Grade 1 in good style last time out.

3.30 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Sky Bet are paying 5 places instead of 3 in the 3.30. How to use the offer: It could pay to take on the market leaders with TORNADO FLYER who improved a bundle when ridden with patience over three miles in the King George. He's been underestimated by the market and can reward each-way support by at least running into the five. 4.10 Hunters' Chase Sky Bet are paying 5 places instead of 3 in the 4.10. How to use the offer: It has to be BOB AND CO for David Maxwell and Paul Nicholls. He finished a nose behind short-priced favourite Billaway at last year's Punchestown Festival and looks a solid bet for the first five here. 4.50 Paddy Power Mares' Chase

Sky Bet are paying 4 places instead of 3 in the 4.50 and offering a Premium Price Boost on Elimay for Sporting Life readers. How to use the extra places offer: VIENNA COURT's course and distance success makes her the most appealing each-way bet at a bigger price in a race where the market leaders, including Elimay, admittedly look tough to keep out of the frame. 5.30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle Sky Bet are paying 6 places instead of 4 in the 5.30 How to use the offer: GRAND JURY has looked a strong traveller at Grade 1 level so he might just be the type to transition to a handicap well for Henry De Bromhead.