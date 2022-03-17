Check out all of the best offers from Sky Bet for day three of the Cheltenham Festival featuring 'Money Back As Cash' in the Turners.

Our team have taken a look at every race and provide advice on how to make best use of Sky Bet's corresponding offer, with 28 of those available throughout the week. We also have the latest market movers and a Premium Price Boost, which is available only to readers of sportinglife.com.

1.30 Turner Novices' Chase

Sky Bet are offering MONEY BACK AS CASH if your selection finishes 2nd in the 1.30. This offer is for your first bet on the race and is capped at £10. It reflects the win part of each-way bets and win singles, and free bets are excluded. How to use the offer: This is a straight shoot-out between Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs. They'll be first and second barring accidents so choose one of them. 2.10 Pertemps Final Sky Bet are paying 8 places instead of 4 in the 2.10 How to use the offer: The rain on Wednesday will have changed things a little here but SIRE DU BERLAIS has a fantastic record at the Festival - his form figures reading 4112. He's won this race twice before and is only four pounds above his last winning mark. That's before you take into account Rob James' seven-pound claim and he should be in the mix.

2.50 Ryanair Chase Sky Bet are boosting Allaho to win by 5 lengths+ How to use the offer: It boils down to do you fancy Allaho to repeat the feat of last year? If he's in the same form and gets into the same rhythm then there's every chance he can run out a wide-margin winner. 3.30 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle Sky Bet are paying 4 places instead of 3 in the 3.30 How to use the offer: A wide-open contest and plenty in with chances of hitting the frame. As an each-way bet the improving ROYAL KAHALA makes appeal. She flopped at the meeting last year but was lame and will relish underfoot conditions on Thursday.

4.10 Craft Irish Whiskey Co Plate Sky bet are paying 7 places instead of 4 in the 4.10 How to use the offer: Look for one at a decent price towards the foot of the weights - and SPIRITOFTHEGAMES is one who could go well. Yes he's far from straightforward or a prolific winner but he does go well at this track. He didn't run too badly when third on Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham and is just the sort to finish in the seven in a race like this.

4.50 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle Sky Bet are paying 5 places instead of 3 in the 4.50 How to use the offer: What about MIGHTY BLUE? She was third behind Telmesomethinggirl in this last year. She has only run once over hurdles since, unseating rider at the last when seemingly booked for second behind Goven at Naas. She had a good season on the Flat though, winning a Listed contest at Gowran, and has the ability to go well at a price.