Check out all of the best offers from Sky Bet for day two of the Cheltenham Festival featuring 'Money Back As Cash' in the Ballymore.

Our team have taken a look at every race and provide advice on how to make best us of Sky Bet's corresponding offer, with 28 of those available throughout the week. We also have the latest market movers and a Premium Price Boost, which is available only to readers of sportinglife.com.

Market movers: Today's big gambles Will appear here on Wednesday morning

1.30 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Sky Bet are offering MONEY BACK AS CASH if your selection finishes 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th in the 1.30. This offer is for your first bet on the race and is capped at £10. It reflects the win part of each-way bets and win singles, and free bets are excluded. How to use this offer: Slightly different to the opening day offer and you have to take on the hotpot Sir Gerhard too. He'll be odds-on so let's find something that will hit the frame - and potentially beat him if he doesn't see out the trip. Journey With Me is unbeaten and an exciting prospect but preference is for THREE STRIPE LIFE who chased home Sir Gerhard at the Dublin Racing Festival. He's crying out for this step up in trip.

2.10 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Sky Bet are paying 4 PLACES INSTEAD OF 3 in the 2.10. How to use this offer: Bravemansgame and L'Homme Presse look very solid at the head of the market but we'd be losing money if they hit the frame without winning. Instead side with CAPODANNO who got Bob Olinger racing for a furlong or two at Punchestown in January before unseating Mark Walsh with an uncharacteristic mistake at the Dublin Racing Festival. He's the pick of the Irish here and could well be in the four with a clear round.

2.50 Coral Cup Sky Bet are paying 8 PLACES INSTEAD OF 4 in the 2.50. How to use this offer: A bold offer which means we should be bold with our selection too and INDIGO BREEZE is the choice to hit the frame at least. One of the Gordon Elliott team in here, he ran well to chase home Autumn Evening at Fairyhouse. He steps up to two miles five on his handicap debut and promises to be well-served by a strongly-run race too.

3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Sky Bet are boosting the straight forecast of Shishkin to beat Energumene to 11/2 (from 4/1) in the 3.30. How to use this offer: Well it's simple. If you think the Clarence House Chase pair will again dominate - and you think Shishkin will again have the legs of his rival - then take advantage of the boost. If you aren't sure about Energumene, Sky Bet are also boosting the odds on Shishkin simply to win the race.

4.10 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase Sky Bet are paying 5 PLACES INSTEAD OF 3 in the 4.10. How to use this offer: With the forecast rain, Elliott is expecting a big run from his supposed second-string DELTA WORK and he makes plenty of appeal. He takes a big drop in class having finished sixth in the Irish Gold Cup last time and has reportedly taken well to the cross-country fences during extensive schooling sessions at home.

4.50 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Sky Bet are paying 6 PLACES INSTEAD OF 4 in the 4.50. How to use this offer: Look for something at a price to pick up the pieces late in a race that looks set to be run at a fierce gallop. The answer could be SKY PIRATE who won the race last year from a four pounds higher mark. He's been keeping good company all year and this race is certain to play to his strengths. He should be in the six with luck in running.