Cheltenham Festival fancy Corbetts Cross brought down at Fairyhouse

Emmet Mullins' horse, owned by JP McManus, is well-fancied for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham and was expected by the market to complete his Festival preparation with ease against three rivals.

Second to Grangeclare West in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas, he was going well three from home when Run Wild Fred jumped across him, giving Derek O'Connor no chance as he was catapulted out of the saddle.

That left the way clear for Velvet Elvis to cruise home, Cromwell's horse winning on stable debut after being pulled up when last seen in December.

Paddy Power pushed Corbetts Cross out to 7/1 from 7/2 for the National Hunt Chase on the back of the setback.