Cheltenham Festival fancy Corbetts Cross brought down at Fairyhouse

Gavin Cromwell's Velvet Elvis was the beneficiary as 1/4 favourite Corbetts Cross was brought down three from home in the Fairyhouse Easter Festival 30th March To 1st April Rated Chase at Fairyhouse on Wednesday.
Emmet Mullins' horse, owned by JP McManus, is well-fancied for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham and was expected by the market to complete his Festival preparation with ease against three rivals.
Second to Grangeclare West in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas, he was going well three from home when Run Wild Fred jumped across him, giving Derek O'Connor no chance as he was catapulted out of the saddle.
That left the way clear for Velvet Elvis to cruise home, Cromwell's horse winning on stable debut after being pulled up when last seen in December.
Paddy Power pushed Corbetts Cross out to 7/1 from 7/2 for the National Hunt Chase on the back of the setback.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.