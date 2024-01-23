Sporting Life
Mystical Power impresses at Galway

Cheltenham Festival entries: Novice hurdles

By Sporting Life
18:15 · TUE January 23, 2024

Mystical Power, ante-post favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, leads the way as bumper entries for the Cheltenham Festival contests were revealed.

Willie Mullins’ charge is bred to be a Prestbury Park superstar as a son of Champion Hurdle-winning mare Annie Power and the late Flat supersire Galileo and he propelled himself to the head of affairs for the two-mile curtain raiser with a seven-length stroll in the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown earlier this month.

However, he is certainly not the only key contender for the Closutton team with 25-length Leopardstown winner Ballyburn also to the fore and Mullins responsible for 23 of the 63 initial entries.

Jeriko Du Reponet is the leading home-trained hope for Nicky Henderson, while Gordon Elliott is another with plenty to pick from, headed by Caldwell Potter, Farren Glory and Firefox.

As is usual at this early stage, plenty hold more than one Festival ticket, with Ballyburn at the top of the ante-post betting for the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle, which is run over two miles and five furlongs.

Sky Bet offer

Mystical Power is also entered in that, although stablemates Readin Tommy Wrong and Ile Atlantique, who finished first and second in a Naas Grade One, have been popular picks so far.

Farren Glory and Caldwell Potter also feature on a list of 86 entries, with the Harry Fry-trained Gidleigh Park the shortest-priced British runner after winning each of his three starts to date.

Mullins appears to hold the aces in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, with Readin Tommy Wrong, High Class Hero, Lecky Watson and Loughglynn filling the top of the ante-post lists, with Paul Nicholls’ Challow winner Captain Teague, who is also entered in the Baring Bingham, rated the main opposition by the bookmakers in a race with 63 entries.

The JCB Triumph Hurdle bucks the Mullins trend with Burdett Road the current favourite for trainer James Owen having won each of his two starts over obstacles, both victories being registered in impressive style.

Ex-French runner Sir Gino is next best for Henderson after hacking up by 14 lengths on his British bow, while the Mullins-trained Storm Heart is the shortest-priced Irish contender at this point having won by 22 lengths on his debut for the team.

The 44 entries also include the Harry Derham-trained Givemefive, Monday’s Warwick winner who is owned by golf Major winners Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka.

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y

Tuesday 12th March

Absurde (FR) 6 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Anotherway (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ascending (IRE) 5 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Asian Master (IRE) 7 Mrs M. Costello W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ballee (IRE) 5 The Ballee Syndicate Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Ballyburn (IRE) 6 R.A.Bartlett/David Manasseh W. P. Mullins Ireland

Beat The Bat (IRE) 6 Twelfth Man Partnership 6 Harry Fry

Billericay Dickie (IRE) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Blizzard of Oz (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Boldog (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Booster Bob (IRE) 6 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy

Brighterdaysahead (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Caldwell Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

D Art D Art (FR) 5 Mr Ciaran John Mooney Thomas Cooper Ireland

D B Cooper (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Daddy Long Legs (FR) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dysart Enos (IRE) 6 The Good Stock Syndicate Fergal O'Brien

Farren Glory (IRE) 7 Mr Niall Michael Earls Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fascile Mode (IRE) 6 Mrs H. Mullins Thomas Mullins Ireland

Fasol 5 Mr P. J. Vogt and Mr Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls

Favour And Fortune (IRE) 6 Hemmings Racing Alan King

Fiercely Proud (IRE) 5 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling

Firefox (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fun Fun Fun (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gaucher 5 Mrs Rose Boyd/Mrs Marie J. Armstrong W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gold Dancer (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Helnwein (IRE) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Helnwein Alan King

Helvic Dream (IRE) 7 Mrs Caroline Hendron/Mrs M.Cahill Noel Meade Ireland

Icare Desbois (FR) 6 N.D. Kennelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ile Atlantique (FR) 6 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland

Intense Approach 5 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland

Into The Park (IRE) 5 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jango Baie (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson

Jeriko du Reponet (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Jigoro (FR) 5 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Jimmy du Seuil (FR) 5 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins Ireland

Jit Langy (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Kimy (FR) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland

King of Kingsfield (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Kings Hill (IRE) 5 PNT Partnership Paul John Gilligan Ireland

Lisnagar Fortune (IRE) 6 Denis Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lookaway (IRE) 7 Peter Beadles Neil King

Mahon's Way (IRE) 6 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Mirazur West (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mistergif (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mystical Power (IRE) 5 J. P. McManus/Mrs.J Magnier/Mrs S Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

No Flies On Him (IRE) 5 Mr John P. McManus E. J. O'Grady Ireland

No More Bolero 5 Simon Hunt and Bob Wilson David Bridgwater

Norman Fletcher 5 Rushmoor Stud & Mario Stavrou Nigel Twiston-Davies

Predators Gold (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Primoz (IRE) 6 Aim Equestrian Ltd & Russell Lucinda Russell

Reach For The Moon 5 HM The Queen and Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden

Recoup 5 R Hames and H Redknapp Fergal O'Brien

Shoot The Blues 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland

Slade Steel (IRE) 6 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Southoftheborder (IRE) 6 West Coast Haulage Limited Nicky Henderson

Staffordshire Knot (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Supersundae (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Tellherthename (IRE) 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling

Tullyhill (FR) 6 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Western Diego (IRE) 7 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland

Westport Cove (FR) 6 Mr Cathal Hughes W. P. Mullins Ireland

Willmount 6 Mr O. S. Harris Nicky Henderson

63 entries

43 Irish-trained

Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f

Wednesday 13th March

Absurde (FR) 6 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Antrim Coast (IRE) 6 Mr Basil Holian Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Asian Master (IRE) 7 Mrs M. Costello W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ballyburn (IRE) 6 R.A.Bartlett/David Manasseh W. P. Mullins Ireland

Beat The Bat (IRE) 6 Twelfth Man Partnership 6 Harry Fry

Bhaloo (IRE) 6 Dash Grange Stud Nicky Henderson

Billericay Dickie (IRE) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Blizzard of Oz (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Bowenspark (IRE) 6 Hemmings Racing Henry Daly

Brighterdaysahead (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Butcher Hollow (IRE) 5 Ciaran John Mooney/John Francis Ryan Thomas Cooper Ireland

Caldwell Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Captain Cody (IRE) 6 V Caldwell/A Shamoon/Mrs A Shamoon Ibgi W. P. Mullins Ireland

Captain Teague (IRE) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

Champagne Admiral (IRE) 6 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd P. A. Fahy Ireland

Chapeau de Soleil (IRE) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Choccabloc 6 J & J Potter Ltd and Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson

Classic King (IRE) 6 Will Davies, Tom Davies & Tessa Grundy Emma Lavelle

Croke Park (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

D B Cooper (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Daddy Long Legs (FR) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dancing City (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Deafening Silence (IRE) 7 My Racing Manager Friends Dan Skelton

Diamond Ri (IRE) 5 The Wychwood Partnership Joe Tizzard

Dr Eggman (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Esprit du Potier (FR) 5 The Four Lushes Lucinda Russell

Farnoge 6 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls

Farren Glory (IRE) 7 Mr Niall Michael Earls Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fascile Mode (IRE) 6 Mrs H. Mullins Thomas Mullins Ireland

Fasol 5 Mr P. J. Vogt and Mr Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls

Firefox (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gentle Slopes 7 Mr Anwar Badri Nicky Henderson

Gidleigh Park 6 The Eyre Family Harry Fry

Gold Dancer (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Handstands (IRE) 5 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling

High Class Hero 7 Sullivan B'Stock Ltd/N Hughes/P Crowley W. P. Mullins Ireland

I Will Be Baie (FR) 6 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ile Atlantique (FR) 6 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland

Intense Approach 5 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland

Irish Panther 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan E. J. O'Grady Ireland

Isaac des Obeaux (FR) 6 G Mason, Sir A Ferguson, C & G Barber Paul Nicholls

James's Gate (IRE) 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland

Jango Baie (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson

Jigoro (FR) 5 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Jimmy du Seuil (FR) 5 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins Ireland

Jingko Blue (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson

Jit Langy (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Johnnywho (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill

Josh The Boss 5 Mr J. D. Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies

Joyau de Thaix (FR) 5 Ecurie Madame Lynne Maclennan Paul Nolan Ireland

Lecky Watson (IRE) 6 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lisnagar Fortune (IRE) 6 Denis Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lombron (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lookaway (IRE) 7 Peter Beadles Neil King

Lord of Thunder (IRE) 6 P & L Account Joe Tizzard

Lucky Place (FR) 5 Mrs G. Van Geest & Mr M. George Nicky Henderson

Mahon's Way (IRE) 6 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Masaccio (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Niall Farrell Alan King

Mercurey (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Minella Rescue (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Boucher Gary Hanmer

Mirazur West (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mistergif (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Montecam (IRE) 5 Mr Kevin Doyle Nicky Henderson

Moon D'Orange (FR) 6 Ian Stuart Griffiths Fergal O'Brien

Mystical Power (IRE) 5 J. P. McManus/Mrs.J Magnier/Mrs S Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Nas Na Riogh (IRE) 6 Charlie Doocey/Mark Doocey/Cathal Doocey Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Navajo Indy 5 C & M Baker, K Ibberson, H Pearman Tom Symonds

No Flies On Him (IRE) 5 Mr John P. McManus E. J. O'Grady Ireland

No More Bolero 5 Simon Hunt and Bob Wilson David Bridgwater

O'Moore Park (IRE) 7 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Peaky Boy (IRE) 6 Mr O. S. Harris Nicky Henderson

Phantomofthepoints (IRE) 6 Mrs Jo Tracey,K Alexander, P&S Bryceland David Pipe

Predators Gold (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Quai de Bourbon (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Readin Tommy Wrong (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Search For Glory (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Shoot The Blues 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland

Slade Steel (IRE) 6 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Spread Boss Ted 7 Mr R. S. Brookhouse W. P. Mullins Ireland

Staffordshire Knot (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Stellar Story (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Stoke The Fire (IRE) 5 Middleham Park Racing Ireland W. P. Mullins Ireland

Tellherthename (IRE) 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling

The Grey Man 5 Mr Mark James Harriet Dickin

The Jukebox Man (IRE) 6 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling

What's Up Darling (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

86 entries

54 Irish-trained

JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y

Friday 15th March

Anzadam (FR) 4 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Batman Girac (FR) 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Bottler'secret (IRE) 4 Mr Patrick Sheanon Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Bright Legend (IRE) 4 J.Carthy/Paul Byrne/Patrick John O'Brien Denis G. Hogan Ireland

Bunting (FR) 4 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland

Burdett Road 4 The Gredley Family James Owen

Casheldale Lad (IRE) 4 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Cosmic Soul (IRE) 4 M Lee, D Lee & P Neville Patrick Neville

Dutch Gold (IRE) 4 Albert Dravins/Exors Of Eamonn Scanlon Noel Meade Ireland

Ethical Diamond (IRE) 4 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Fratas (IRE) 4 Mr R. McMahon Michael Mulvany Ireland

Givemefive (IRE) 4 Smash Racing Harry Derham

Golden Maverick (FR) 4 RaceShare - Golden Maverick Jamie Snowden

Golden Move 4 Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons Paul Nicholls

Highwind (FR) 4 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland

Intellotto (IRE) 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Ithaca's Arrow 4 The Agincourt Partnership Dominic Ffrench Davis

Kala Conti (FR) 4 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Kalif du Berlais (FR) 4 Ferguson, Mason, Hales & Done Paul Nicholls

Karafon (FR) 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Kargese (FR) 4 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland

Karia des Blaises (FR) 4 Owen Heffer & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Katakana (FR) 4 Mr Duncan Angove Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Kimy (FR) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland

Lark In The Mornin (GER) 4 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Liari (FR) 4 Neil Smith & Alfie Smith Paul Nicholls

Maasai Mara 4 Mr K. W. Bell John O'Shea

Majborough (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mighty Bandit (IRE) 4 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Milan Tino (IRE) 4 Mr John P. McManus N. George & A. Zetterholm France

Miss Manzor 4 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mr Le Philosophe 4 The Horse Watchers & Robin Oliver Rebecca Menzies

Nurburgring (IRE) 4 Bronsan Racing Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Open To Question (USA) 4 Mrs Patricia Hunt Noel Meade Ireland

Orchestra (FR) 4 Mr Lee Craze Fergal O'Brien

Peking Opera (IRE) 4 S. Packham, A. Austin and B. Austin Gary Moore

Roaring Legend (FR) 4 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy

Salvator Mundi (FR) 4 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Salver (FR) 4 Mr Keith Graves Gary Moore

Sir Gino (FR) 4 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Star Mood (IRE) 4 Alberta Capital Ltd T. Gibney Ireland

Storm Heart (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Szafran (FR) 4 Mr J. Grassick James Grassick France

Wodhooh (FR) 4 The Sundowners Partnership Gordon Elliott Ireland

44 Irish-trained

27 Irish-trained

2 French-trained

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y

Friday 15th March

Alcedo (IRE) 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams

Answer To Kayf 8 Mr Denis A. O'Connor Terence O'Brien Ireland

Antrim Coast (IRE) 6 Mr Basil Holian Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Better Days Ahead (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Bowenspark (IRE) 6 Hemmings Racing Henry Daly

Butcher Hollow (IRE) 5 Ciaran John Mooney/John Francis Ryan Thomas Cooper Ireland

Cadell (IRE) 6 Mr R. A. Bartlett Lucinda Russell

Captain Teague (IRE) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

Chapeau de Soleil (IRE) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Chigorin (IRE) 6 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Chosen Templar (IRE) 6 Mr Mark E. Smith D. J. Jeffreys

Croke Park (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

D B Cooper (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Dancing City (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Deafening Silence (IRE) 7 My Racing Manager Friends Dan Skelton

Dr Eggman (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dripsey Moon (IRE) 7 Mr J. Fyffe John McConnell Ireland

Esprit du Potier (FR) 5 The Four Lushes Lucinda Russell

Farnoge 6 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls

Fine Margin (IRE) 7 Mr P. Davies W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gidleigh Park 6 The Eyre Family Harry Fry

Great Pepper (FR) 6 Mills Racing Syndicate ONE James Moffatt

Haiti Couleurs (FR) 7 The Brizzle Boys Rebecca Curtis

High Class Hero 7 Sullivan B'Stock Ltd/N Hughes/P Crowley W. P. Mullins Ireland

I Will Be Baie (FR) 6 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ideal des Bordes (FR) 6 Mrs C. Hanbury & Mrs H. Mackenzie Smith Nicky Henderson

Inox Allen (FR) 6 Richard & Katherine Gilbert Lucinda Russell

Irish Panther 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan E. J. O'Grady Ireland

Jingko Blue (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson

Johnny Blue (IRE) 5 Mr John I Neocleous Nicky Henderson

Johnnywho (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill

Joyau de Thaix (FR) 5 Ecurie Madame Lynne Maclennan Paul Nolan Ireland

Kyntara 8 Lady Dulverton Mel Rowley

Largy Hill (IRE) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lecky Watson (IRE) 6 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lombron (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lord of Thunder (IRE) 6 P & L Account Joe Tizzard

Loughglynn (IRE) 6 Jodmart Construction Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lucky Place (FR) 5 Mrs G. Van Geest & Mr M. George Nicky Henderson

Masaccio (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Niall Farrell Alan King

Maxi Mac Gold (FR) 5 Mrs K.Browne & Mrs Anne Coffey Paul Nolan Ireland

Mercurey (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Meyo 6 Alberta Capital Ltd T. Gibney Ireland

Mint Boy (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Mt Fugi Park (IRE) 6 Tanzanite Jonjo O'Neill

My Trump Card (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

O'Moore Park (IRE) 7 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Peaky Boy (IRE) 6 Mr O. S. Harris Nicky Henderson

Predators Gold (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Quai de Bourbon (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Readin Tommy Wrong (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Search For Glory (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Shanagh Bob (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Shannon Royale (IRE) 6 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Spread Boss Ted 7 Mr R. S. Brookhouse W. P. Mullins Ireland

Stellar Story (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Stoke The Fire (IRE) 5 Middleham Park Racing Ireland W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ten Lengths Tom (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey

The Jukebox Man (IRE) 6 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling

Transmission (IRE) 7 Mr Paul McKeon Neil Mulholland

Welcom To Cartries (FR) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

Westerninthepark (IRE) 6 The Box 8 Partnership & Avon Racing Ltd Anthony Charlton

Will Do (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

63 entries

36 Irish-trained

