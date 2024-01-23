Cheltenham Festival entries: Novice hurdles

Mystical Power, ante-post favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, leads the way as bumper entries for the Cheltenham Festival contests were revealed.
Willie Mullins’ charge is bred to be a Prestbury Park superstar as a son of Champion Hurdle-winning mare Annie Power and the late Flat supersire Galileo and he propelled himself to the head of affairs for the two-mile curtain raiser with a seven-length stroll in the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown earlier this month.
However, he is certainly not the only key contender for the Closutton team with 25-length Leopardstown winner Ballyburn also to the fore and Mullins responsible for 23 of the 63 initial entries.
Jeriko Du Reponet is the leading home-trained hope for Nicky Henderson, while Gordon Elliott is another with plenty to pick from, headed by Caldwell Potter, Farren Glory and Firefox.
As is usual at this early stage, plenty hold more than one Festival ticket, with Ballyburn at the top of the ante-post betting for the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle, which is run over two miles and five furlongs.
Mystical Power is also entered in that, although stablemates Readin Tommy Wrong and Ile Atlantique, who finished first and second in a Naas Grade One, have been popular picks so far.
Farren Glory and Caldwell Potter also feature on a list of 86 entries, with the Harry Fry-trained Gidleigh Park the shortest-priced British runner after winning each of his three starts to date.
Mullins appears to hold the aces in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, with Readin Tommy Wrong, High Class Hero, Lecky Watson and Loughglynn filling the top of the ante-post lists, with Paul Nicholls’ Challow winner Captain Teague, who is also entered in the Baring Bingham, rated the main opposition by the bookmakers in a race with 63 entries.
The JCB Triumph Hurdle bucks the Mullins trend with Burdett Road the current favourite for trainer James Owen having won each of his two starts over obstacles, both victories being registered in impressive style.
Ex-French runner Sir Gino is next best for Henderson after hacking up by 14 lengths on his British bow, while the Mullins-trained Storm Heart is the shortest-priced Irish contender at this point having won by 22 lengths on his debut for the team.
The 44 entries also include the Harry Derham-trained Givemefive, Monday’s Warwick winner who is owned by golf Major winners Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka.
Tuesday 12th March
Absurde (FR) 6 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Anotherway (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ascending (IRE) 5 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Asian Master (IRE) 7 Mrs M. Costello W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ballee (IRE) 5 The Ballee Syndicate Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
Ballyburn (IRE) 6 R.A.Bartlett/David Manasseh W. P. Mullins Ireland
Beat The Bat (IRE) 6 Twelfth Man Partnership 6 Harry Fry
Billericay Dickie (IRE) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Blizzard of Oz (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Boldog (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Booster Bob (IRE) 6 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy
Brighterdaysahead (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Caldwell Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
D Art D Art (FR) 5 Mr Ciaran John Mooney Thomas Cooper Ireland
D B Cooper (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Daddy Long Legs (FR) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Dysart Enos (IRE) 6 The Good Stock Syndicate Fergal O'Brien
Farren Glory (IRE) 7 Mr Niall Michael Earls Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fascile Mode (IRE) 6 Mrs H. Mullins Thomas Mullins Ireland
Fasol 5 Mr P. J. Vogt and Mr Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
Favour And Fortune (IRE) 6 Hemmings Racing Alan King
Fiercely Proud (IRE) 5 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling
Firefox (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fun Fun Fun (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gaucher 5 Mrs Rose Boyd/Mrs Marie J. Armstrong W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gold Dancer (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Helnwein (IRE) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Helnwein Alan King
Helvic Dream (IRE) 7 Mrs Caroline Hendron/Mrs M.Cahill Noel Meade Ireland
Icare Desbois (FR) 6 N.D. Kennelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ile Atlantique (FR) 6 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland
Intense Approach 5 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland
Into The Park (IRE) 5 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
Jango Baie (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson
Jeriko du Reponet (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Jigoro (FR) 5 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Jimmy du Seuil (FR) 5 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins Ireland
Jit Langy (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Kimy (FR) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland
King of Kingsfield (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Kings Hill (IRE) 5 PNT Partnership Paul John Gilligan Ireland
Lisnagar Fortune (IRE) 6 Denis Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lookaway (IRE) 7 Peter Beadles Neil King
Mahon's Way (IRE) 6 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Mirazur West (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Mistergif (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Mystical Power (IRE) 5 J. P. McManus/Mrs.J Magnier/Mrs S Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
No Flies On Him (IRE) 5 Mr John P. McManus E. J. O'Grady Ireland
No More Bolero 5 Simon Hunt and Bob Wilson David Bridgwater
Norman Fletcher 5 Rushmoor Stud & Mario Stavrou Nigel Twiston-Davies
Predators Gold (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Primoz (IRE) 6 Aim Equestrian Ltd & Russell Lucinda Russell
Reach For The Moon 5 HM The Queen and Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden
Recoup 5 R Hames and H Redknapp Fergal O'Brien
Shoot The Blues 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland
Slade Steel (IRE) 6 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Southoftheborder (IRE) 6 West Coast Haulage Limited Nicky Henderson
Staffordshire Knot (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Supersundae (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Tellherthename (IRE) 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling
Tullyhill (FR) 6 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Western Diego (IRE) 7 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland
Westport Cove (FR) 6 Mr Cathal Hughes W. P. Mullins Ireland
Willmount 6 Mr O. S. Harris Nicky Henderson
63 entries
43 Irish-trained
Wednesday 13th March
Absurde (FR) 6 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Antrim Coast (IRE) 6 Mr Basil Holian Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Asian Master (IRE) 7 Mrs M. Costello W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ballyburn (IRE) 6 R.A.Bartlett/David Manasseh W. P. Mullins Ireland
Beat The Bat (IRE) 6 Twelfth Man Partnership 6 Harry Fry
Bhaloo (IRE) 6 Dash Grange Stud Nicky Henderson
Billericay Dickie (IRE) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Blizzard of Oz (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Bowenspark (IRE) 6 Hemmings Racing Henry Daly
Brighterdaysahead (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Butcher Hollow (IRE) 5 Ciaran John Mooney/John Francis Ryan Thomas Cooper Ireland
Caldwell Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Captain Cody (IRE) 6 V Caldwell/A Shamoon/Mrs A Shamoon Ibgi W. P. Mullins Ireland
Captain Teague (IRE) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
Champagne Admiral (IRE) 6 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd P. A. Fahy Ireland
Chapeau de Soleil (IRE) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Choccabloc 6 J & J Potter Ltd and Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson
Classic King (IRE) 6 Will Davies, Tom Davies & Tessa Grundy Emma Lavelle
Croke Park (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
D B Cooper (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Daddy Long Legs (FR) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Dancing City (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Deafening Silence (IRE) 7 My Racing Manager Friends Dan Skelton
Diamond Ri (IRE) 5 The Wychwood Partnership Joe Tizzard
Dr Eggman (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Esprit du Potier (FR) 5 The Four Lushes Lucinda Russell
Farnoge 6 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls
Farren Glory (IRE) 7 Mr Niall Michael Earls Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fascile Mode (IRE) 6 Mrs H. Mullins Thomas Mullins Ireland
Fasol 5 Mr P. J. Vogt and Mr Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
Firefox (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gentle Slopes 7 Mr Anwar Badri Nicky Henderson
Gidleigh Park 6 The Eyre Family Harry Fry
Gold Dancer (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Handstands (IRE) 5 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling
High Class Hero 7 Sullivan B'Stock Ltd/N Hughes/P Crowley W. P. Mullins Ireland
I Will Be Baie (FR) 6 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ile Atlantique (FR) 6 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland
Intense Approach 5 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland
Irish Panther 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan E. J. O'Grady Ireland
Isaac des Obeaux (FR) 6 G Mason, Sir A Ferguson, C & G Barber Paul Nicholls
James's Gate (IRE) 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland
Jango Baie (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson
Jigoro (FR) 5 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Jimmy du Seuil (FR) 5 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins Ireland
Jingko Blue (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson
Jit Langy (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Johnnywho (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill
Josh The Boss 5 Mr J. D. Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies
Joyau de Thaix (FR) 5 Ecurie Madame Lynne Maclennan Paul Nolan Ireland
Lecky Watson (IRE) 6 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lisnagar Fortune (IRE) 6 Denis Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lombron (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lookaway (IRE) 7 Peter Beadles Neil King
Lord of Thunder (IRE) 6 P & L Account Joe Tizzard
Lucky Place (FR) 5 Mrs G. Van Geest & Mr M. George Nicky Henderson
Mahon's Way (IRE) 6 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Masaccio (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Niall Farrell Alan King
Mercurey (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Minella Rescue (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Boucher Gary Hanmer
Mirazur West (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Mistergif (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Montecam (IRE) 5 Mr Kevin Doyle Nicky Henderson
Moon D'Orange (FR) 6 Ian Stuart Griffiths Fergal O'Brien
Mystical Power (IRE) 5 J. P. McManus/Mrs.J Magnier/Mrs S Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Nas Na Riogh (IRE) 6 Charlie Doocey/Mark Doocey/Cathal Doocey Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Navajo Indy 5 C & M Baker, K Ibberson, H Pearman Tom Symonds
No Flies On Him (IRE) 5 Mr John P. McManus E. J. O'Grady Ireland
No More Bolero 5 Simon Hunt and Bob Wilson David Bridgwater
O'Moore Park (IRE) 7 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Peaky Boy (IRE) 6 Mr O. S. Harris Nicky Henderson
Phantomofthepoints (IRE) 6 Mrs Jo Tracey,K Alexander, P&S Bryceland David Pipe
Predators Gold (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Quai de Bourbon (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Readin Tommy Wrong (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Search For Glory (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Shoot The Blues 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland
Slade Steel (IRE) 6 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Spread Boss Ted 7 Mr R. S. Brookhouse W. P. Mullins Ireland
Staffordshire Knot (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Stellar Story (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Stoke The Fire (IRE) 5 Middleham Park Racing Ireland W. P. Mullins Ireland
Tellherthename (IRE) 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling
The Grey Man 5 Mr Mark James Harriet Dickin
The Jukebox Man (IRE) 6 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
What's Up Darling (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
86 entries
54 Irish-trained
Friday 15th March
Anzadam (FR) 4 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Batman Girac (FR) 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Bottler'secret (IRE) 4 Mr Patrick Sheanon Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Bright Legend (IRE) 4 J.Carthy/Paul Byrne/Patrick John O'Brien Denis G. Hogan Ireland
Bunting (FR) 4 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland
Burdett Road 4 The Gredley Family James Owen
Casheldale Lad (IRE) 4 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Cosmic Soul (IRE) 4 M Lee, D Lee & P Neville Patrick Neville
Dutch Gold (IRE) 4 Albert Dravins/Exors Of Eamonn Scanlon Noel Meade Ireland
Ethical Diamond (IRE) 4 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Fratas (IRE) 4 Mr R. McMahon Michael Mulvany Ireland
Givemefive (IRE) 4 Smash Racing Harry Derham
Golden Maverick (FR) 4 RaceShare - Golden Maverick Jamie Snowden
Golden Move 4 Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons Paul Nicholls
Highwind (FR) 4 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland
Intellotto (IRE) 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Ithaca's Arrow 4 The Agincourt Partnership Dominic Ffrench Davis
Kala Conti (FR) 4 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Kalif du Berlais (FR) 4 Ferguson, Mason, Hales & Done Paul Nicholls
Karafon (FR) 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Kargese (FR) 4 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland
Karia des Blaises (FR) 4 Owen Heffer & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Katakana (FR) 4 Mr Duncan Angove Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Kimy (FR) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland
Lark In The Mornin (GER) 4 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Liari (FR) 4 Neil Smith & Alfie Smith Paul Nicholls
Maasai Mara 4 Mr K. W. Bell John O'Shea
Majborough (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Mighty Bandit (IRE) 4 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Milan Tino (IRE) 4 Mr John P. McManus N. George & A. Zetterholm France
Miss Manzor 4 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland
Mr Le Philosophe 4 The Horse Watchers & Robin Oliver Rebecca Menzies
Nurburgring (IRE) 4 Bronsan Racing Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Open To Question (USA) 4 Mrs Patricia Hunt Noel Meade Ireland
Orchestra (FR) 4 Mr Lee Craze Fergal O'Brien
Peking Opera (IRE) 4 S. Packham, A. Austin and B. Austin Gary Moore
Roaring Legend (FR) 4 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy
Salvator Mundi (FR) 4 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Salver (FR) 4 Mr Keith Graves Gary Moore
Sir Gino (FR) 4 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson
Star Mood (IRE) 4 Alberta Capital Ltd T. Gibney Ireland
Storm Heart (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Szafran (FR) 4 Mr J. Grassick James Grassick France
Wodhooh (FR) 4 The Sundowners Partnership Gordon Elliott Ireland
44 Irish-trained
27 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
Friday 15th March
Alcedo (IRE) 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Answer To Kayf 8 Mr Denis A. O'Connor Terence O'Brien Ireland
Antrim Coast (IRE) 6 Mr Basil Holian Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Better Days Ahead (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Bowenspark (IRE) 6 Hemmings Racing Henry Daly
Butcher Hollow (IRE) 5 Ciaran John Mooney/John Francis Ryan Thomas Cooper Ireland
Cadell (IRE) 6 Mr R. A. Bartlett Lucinda Russell
Captain Teague (IRE) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
Chapeau de Soleil (IRE) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Chigorin (IRE) 6 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Chosen Templar (IRE) 6 Mr Mark E. Smith D. J. Jeffreys
Croke Park (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
D B Cooper (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Dancing City (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Deafening Silence (IRE) 7 My Racing Manager Friends Dan Skelton
Dr Eggman (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Dripsey Moon (IRE) 7 Mr J. Fyffe John McConnell Ireland
Esprit du Potier (FR) 5 The Four Lushes Lucinda Russell
Farnoge 6 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls
Fine Margin (IRE) 7 Mr P. Davies W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gidleigh Park 6 The Eyre Family Harry Fry
Great Pepper (FR) 6 Mills Racing Syndicate ONE James Moffatt
Haiti Couleurs (FR) 7 The Brizzle Boys Rebecca Curtis
High Class Hero 7 Sullivan B'Stock Ltd/N Hughes/P Crowley W. P. Mullins Ireland
I Will Be Baie (FR) 6 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ideal des Bordes (FR) 6 Mrs C. Hanbury & Mrs H. Mackenzie Smith Nicky Henderson
Inox Allen (FR) 6 Richard & Katherine Gilbert Lucinda Russell
Irish Panther 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan E. J. O'Grady Ireland
Jingko Blue (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson
Johnny Blue (IRE) 5 Mr John I Neocleous Nicky Henderson
Johnnywho (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill
Joyau de Thaix (FR) 5 Ecurie Madame Lynne Maclennan Paul Nolan Ireland
Kyntara 8 Lady Dulverton Mel Rowley
Largy Hill (IRE) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lecky Watson (IRE) 6 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lombron (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lord of Thunder (IRE) 6 P & L Account Joe Tizzard
Loughglynn (IRE) 6 Jodmart Construction Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lucky Place (FR) 5 Mrs G. Van Geest & Mr M. George Nicky Henderson
Masaccio (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Niall Farrell Alan King
Maxi Mac Gold (FR) 5 Mrs K.Browne & Mrs Anne Coffey Paul Nolan Ireland
Mercurey (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Meyo 6 Alberta Capital Ltd T. Gibney Ireland
Mint Boy (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Mt Fugi Park (IRE) 6 Tanzanite Jonjo O'Neill
My Trump Card (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
O'Moore Park (IRE) 7 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Peaky Boy (IRE) 6 Mr O. S. Harris Nicky Henderson
Predators Gold (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Quai de Bourbon (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Readin Tommy Wrong (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Search For Glory (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Shanagh Bob (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson
Shannon Royale (IRE) 6 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Spread Boss Ted 7 Mr R. S. Brookhouse W. P. Mullins Ireland
Stellar Story (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Stoke The Fire (IRE) 5 Middleham Park Racing Ireland W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ten Lengths Tom (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey
The Jukebox Man (IRE) 6 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
Transmission (IRE) 7 Mr Paul McKeon Neil Mulholland
Welcom To Cartries (FR) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
Westerninthepark (IRE) 6 The Box 8 Partnership & Avon Racing Ltd Anthony Charlton
Will Do (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
63 entries
36 Irish-trained
