Cheltenham Festival entries: Novice hurdles

Mystical Power, ante-post favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, leads the way as bumper entries for the Cheltenham Festival contests were revealed.

Willie Mullins’ charge is bred to be a Prestbury Park superstar as a son of Champion Hurdle-winning mare Annie Power and the late Flat supersire Galileo and he propelled himself to the head of affairs for the two-mile curtain raiser with a seven-length stroll in the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown earlier this month. However, he is certainly not the only key contender for the Closutton team with 25-length Leopardstown winner Ballyburn also to the fore and Mullins responsible for 23 of the 63 initial entries. Jeriko Du Reponet is the leading home-trained hope for Nicky Henderson, while Gordon Elliott is another with plenty to pick from, headed by Caldwell Potter, Farren Glory and Firefox. As is usual at this early stage, plenty hold more than one Festival ticket, with Ballyburn at the top of the ante-post betting for the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle, which is run over two miles and five furlongs.

Mystical Power is also entered in that, although stablemates Readin Tommy Wrong and Ile Atlantique, who finished first and second in a Naas Grade One, have been popular picks so far. Farren Glory and Caldwell Potter also feature on a list of 86 entries, with the Harry Fry-trained Gidleigh Park the shortest-priced British runner after winning each of his three starts to date. Mullins appears to hold the aces in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, with Readin Tommy Wrong, High Class Hero, Lecky Watson and Loughglynn filling the top of the ante-post lists, with Paul Nicholls’ Challow winner Captain Teague, who is also entered in the Baring Bingham, rated the main opposition by the bookmakers in a race with 63 entries. The JCB Triumph Hurdle bucks the Mullins trend with Burdett Road the current favourite for trainer James Owen having won each of his two starts over obstacles, both victories being registered in impressive style. Ex-French runner Sir Gino is next best for Henderson after hacking up by 14 lengths on his British bow, while the Mullins-trained Storm Heart is the shortest-priced Irish contender at this point having won by 22 lengths on his debut for the team. The 44 entries also include the Harry Derham-trained Givemefive, Monday’s Warwick winner who is owned by golf Major winners Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka. Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y Tuesday 12th March Absurde (FR) 6 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland Anotherway (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland Ascending (IRE) 5 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland Asian Master (IRE) 7 Mrs M. Costello W. P. Mullins Ireland Ballee (IRE) 5 The Ballee Syndicate Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Ballyburn (IRE) 6 R.A.Bartlett/David Manasseh W. P. Mullins Ireland Beat The Bat (IRE) 6 Twelfth Man Partnership 6 Harry Fry Billericay Dickie (IRE) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland Blizzard of Oz (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland Boldog (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland Booster Bob (IRE) 6 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy Brighterdaysahead (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Caldwell Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland D Art D Art (FR) 5 Mr Ciaran John Mooney Thomas Cooper Ireland D B Cooper (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland Daddy Long Legs (FR) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland Dysart Enos (IRE) 6 The Good Stock Syndicate Fergal O'Brien Farren Glory (IRE) 7 Mr Niall Michael Earls Gordon Elliott Ireland Fascile Mode (IRE) 6 Mrs H. Mullins Thomas Mullins Ireland Fasol 5 Mr P. J. Vogt and Mr Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls Favour And Fortune (IRE) 6 Hemmings Racing Alan King Fiercely Proud (IRE) 5 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling Firefox (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Fun Fun Fun (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland Gaucher 5 Mrs Rose Boyd/Mrs Marie J. Armstrong W. P. Mullins Ireland Gold Dancer (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Helnwein (IRE) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Helnwein Alan King Helvic Dream (IRE) 7 Mrs Caroline Hendron/Mrs M.Cahill Noel Meade Ireland Icare Desbois (FR) 6 N.D. Kennelly W. P. Mullins Ireland Ile Atlantique (FR) 6 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland Intense Approach 5 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland Into The Park (IRE) 5 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Jango Baie (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson Jeriko du Reponet (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson Jigoro (FR) 5 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Jimmy du Seuil (FR) 5 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins Ireland Jit Langy (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Kimy (FR) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland King of Kingsfield (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Kings Hill (IRE) 5 PNT Partnership Paul John Gilligan Ireland Lisnagar Fortune (IRE) 6 Denis Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland Lookaway (IRE) 7 Peter Beadles Neil King Mahon's Way (IRE) 6 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mirazur West (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Mistergif (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland Mystical Power (IRE) 5 J. P. McManus/Mrs.J Magnier/Mrs S Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland No Flies On Him (IRE) 5 Mr John P. McManus E. J. O'Grady Ireland No More Bolero 5 Simon Hunt and Bob Wilson David Bridgwater Norman Fletcher 5 Rushmoor Stud & Mario Stavrou Nigel Twiston-Davies Predators Gold (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Primoz (IRE) 6 Aim Equestrian Ltd & Russell Lucinda Russell Reach For The Moon 5 HM The Queen and Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden Recoup 5 R Hames and H Redknapp Fergal O'Brien Shoot The Blues 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland Slade Steel (IRE) 6 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland Southoftheborder (IRE) 6 West Coast Haulage Limited Nicky Henderson Staffordshire Knot (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland Supersundae (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland Tellherthename (IRE) 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling Tullyhill (FR) 6 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Western Diego (IRE) 7 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland Westport Cove (FR) 6 Mr Cathal Hughes W. P. Mullins Ireland Willmount 6 Mr O. S. Harris Nicky Henderson 63 entries 43 Irish-trained