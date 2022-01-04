Sporting Life
Gold Cup winner Minella Indo
Last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup one-two

Cheltenham Festival entries: Gold Cup, Champion Chase and Ryanair Chase

By Sporting Life
14:03 · TUE January 04, 2022

The entries have been published for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Ryanair Chase.

Star pair set for Champion Chase

Shishkin and Energumene headline 22 contenders for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, the feature race on the second day of the Festival, March 16.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin landed the Arkle at last year’s meeting before going on to further Grade One glory at Aintree, while he kept his unbeaten record over fences intact when making an impressive return in the Desert Orchid Chase over the Christmas period.

A late setback saw Energumene miss out on his Arkle date, but he gained compensation at the Punchestown Festival and is yet to be topped in five chase starts, most recently landing the Hilly Way at Cork last month.

Shishkin is brilliant in the Sporting Life Arkle
Shishkin is brilliant in the Sporting Life Arkle

He is one of three potential challengers for Mullins, along with Allaho and Chacun Pour Soi, who was only third in this race last year.

De Bromhead’s reigning champion Put The Kettle On is entered again, but she has been below her best so far this term, while runner-up Nube Negra could renew rivalries for the Skelton team.

Envoi Allen is another of four De Bromhead entries, along with Notebook and Captain Guinness, with Paul Nicholls’ Tingle Creek hero Greaneteen one of four entries for the champion trainer.

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y - Wednesday 16th March

Allaho (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE

Allmankind 6 The Gredley Family Dan Skelton

Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Captain Guinness (IRE) 7 Declan Landy Henry de Bromhead IRE

Chacun Pour Soi (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE

Dunvegan (FR) 9 G. Turner/Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Pat Fahy Ireland IRE

Editeur du Gite (FR) 8 The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Gary Moore

Energumene (FR) 8 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE

Envoi Allen (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE

First Flow (IRE) 10 Mr A. N. Solomons Kim Bailey

Funambule Sivola (FR) 7 My Racing Manager Friends Venetia Williams

Greaneteen (FR) 8 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls

Hardline (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Hitman (FR) 6 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls

Notebook (GER) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE

Nube Negra (SPA) 8 Mr T. Spraggett Dan Skelton

Politologue (FR) 11 Mr J. Hales Paul Nicholls

Put The Kettle On (IRE) 8 One For Luck Racing Syndicate Henry de Bromhead IRE

Rouge Vif (FR) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Samcro (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Sceau Royal (FR) 10 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Alan King

Shishkin (IRE) 8 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

22 entries

11 Irish-trained

Allaho set to defend title

A number of contenders for the Gold Cup and Champion Chase also feature in the Ryanair Chase contenders, with the 36 including Allaho, A Plus Tard, Energumene, Tornado Flyer and Put The Kettle On amongst others.

Allaho won the race last year and he is the ante-post favourite, with last year’s second Fakir D’Oudairies entered by Joseph O’Brien and also prominent in the betting.

The Skelton-trained Shan Blue is in the mix while Midnight Shadow, Defi Du Seuil, Dashel Drasher and Janidil are other familiar names.

Rachael Blackmore and Allaho in complete control
Rachael Blackmore and Allaho in complete control

Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 127y - Thursday 17th March

A Plus Tard (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE

Allaho (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE

Asterion Forlonge (FR) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Blackbow (IRE) 9 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE

Chacun Pour Soi (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE

Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10 Mr V. Healy Michael Winters IRE

Cilaos Emery (FR) 10 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE

Conflated (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Dashel Drasher 9 Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Jeremy Scott

Defi du Seuil (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs

Eldorado Allen (FR) 8 J P Romans & Terry Warner Colin Tizzard

Energumene (FR) 8 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE

Envoi Allen (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE

Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Joseph O'Brien IRE

Fanion d'Estruval (FR) 7 Mr David Wilson Venetia Williams

Franco de Port (FR) 7 Bruton Street V Willie Mullins IRE

Funambule Sivola (FR) 7 My Racing Manager Friends Venetia Williams

Fusil Raffles (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Hardline (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Hitman (FR) 6 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls

Janidil (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE

Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Melon 10 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Midnight Shadow 9 Mrs Aafke Clarke Sue Smith

Mister Fisher (IRE) 8 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nicky Henderson

Notebook (GER) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE

Put The Kettle On (IRE) 8 One For Luck Racing Syndicate Henry de Bromhead IRE

Rouge Vif (FR) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Royal Rendezvous (IRE) 10 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald Willie Mullins IRE

Saint Calvados (FR) 9 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Samcro (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Shan Blue (IRE) 8 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton

Simply The Betts (IRE) 9 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Sizing Pottsie (FR) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE

Tornado Flyer (IRE) 9 T. F. P. Willie Mullins IRE

36 entries

22 Irish-trained

Last year's principals going for Gold

Minella Indo and A Plus Tard, last year’s first and second, top 30 entries for the Cheltenham Gold Cup – the highlight of the Festival meeting in March.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the duo were separated by just a length and a quarter in 2021, but it is A Plus Tard who is the ante-post favourite at this stage after winning the Betfair Chase before being narrowly denied in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last week, while Minella Indo disappointed in the King George at Kempton.

Willie Mullins’ dual winner Al Boum Photo had to settle for third in his hat-trick bid last term, but he is in the mix to try to regain his crown after a triumphant seasonal debut at Tramore on New Year’s Day.

He is part of a seven-strong entry from the champion Irish handler who has also nominated King George hero Tornado Flyer plus John Durkan winner Allaho, Asterion Forlonge, Carefully Selected, Franco De Port and Melon.

Galvin battles to victory in the Savills Chase
Galvin battles to victory in the Savills Chase

Savills Chase winner Galvin is Gordon Elliott’s leading hope at this stage, with the trainer making five initial entries including the mare Mount Ida, who was a Grade Three winner at Punchestown on New Year’s Day.

Dan Skelton’s Protektorat is the shortest-priced home-trainer contender at this point, with Nicky Henderson’s Long Walk Hurdle winner Champ and another King George flop, Chantry House, also among the possibles.

Leading novice Ahoy Senor is an eyecatching entry for Lucinda Russell having won at Newbury and found only Bravemansgame too good at Kempton over Christmas.

Fiddlerontheroof, Lostintranslation, Royale Pagaille and Aye Right are also on the list.

3:30 pm Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y - Friday 18th March

A Plus Tard (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE

Ahoy Senor (IRE) 7 Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell Lucinda Russell

Al Boum Photo (FR) 10 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Allaho (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE

Angels Breath (IRE) 8 Walters Plant Hire & Ronnie Bartlett Nicky Henderson

Asterion Forlonge (FR) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Aye Right (IRE) 9 Geoff and Elspeth Adam Harriet Graham

Carefully Selected (IRE) 10 Miss M. A. Masterson Willie Mullins IRE

Champ (IRE) 10 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Chantry House (IRE) 8 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10 Mr V. Healy Michael Winters IRE

Conflated (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Delta Work (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Eklat de Rire (FR) 8 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE

Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8 Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Franco de Port (FR) 7 Bruton Street V Willie Mullins IRE

Galvin (IRE) 8 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE

Imperial Aura (IRE) 9 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Kim Bailey

Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Melon 10 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Minella Indo (IRE) 9 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE

Mister Fisher (IRE) 8 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nicky Henderson

Mount Ida (IRE) 8 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE

Protektorat (FR) 7 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L bHales Dan Skelton

Remastered 9 Brocade Racing David Pipe

Royale Pagaille (FR) 8 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams

Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Saint Calvados (FR) 9 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Santini 10 Mr & Mrs R. Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry

Tornado Flyer (IRE) 9 T. F. P. Willie Mullins IRE

30 entries

16 Irish-trained

