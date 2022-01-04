The entries have been published for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Ryanair Chase.

Star pair set for Champion Chase Shishkin and Energumene headline 22 contenders for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, the feature race on the second day of the Festival, March 16. The Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin landed the Arkle at last year’s meeting before going on to further Grade One glory at Aintree, while he kept his unbeaten record over fences intact when making an impressive return in the Desert Orchid Chase over the Christmas period. A late setback saw Energumene miss out on his Arkle date, but he gained compensation at the Punchestown Festival and is yet to be topped in five chase starts, most recently landing the Hilly Way at Cork last month.

Shishkin is brilliant in the Sporting Life Arkle

He is one of three potential challengers for Mullins, along with Allaho and Chacun Pour Soi, who was only third in this race last year. De Bromhead’s reigning champion Put The Kettle On is entered again, but she has been below her best so far this term, while runner-up Nube Negra could renew rivalries for the Skelton team. Envoi Allen is another of four De Bromhead entries, along with Notebook and Captain Guinness, with Paul Nicholls’ Tingle Creek hero Greaneteen one of four entries for the champion trainer. Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y - Wednesday 16th March Allaho (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE Allmankind 6 The Gredley Family Dan Skelton Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Captain Guinness (IRE) 7 Declan Landy Henry de Bromhead IRE Chacun Pour Soi (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE Dunvegan (FR) 9 G. Turner/Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Pat Fahy Ireland IRE Editeur du Gite (FR) 8 The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Gary Moore Energumene (FR) 8 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE Envoi Allen (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE

First Flow (IRE) 10 Mr A. N. Solomons Kim Bailey Funambule Sivola (FR) 7 My Racing Manager Friends Venetia Williams Greaneteen (FR) 8 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls Hardline (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Hitman (FR) 6 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls Notebook (GER) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE Nube Negra (SPA) 8 Mr T. Spraggett Dan Skelton Politologue (FR) 11 Mr J. Hales Paul Nicholls Put The Kettle On (IRE) 8 One For Luck Racing Syndicate Henry de Bromhead IRE Rouge Vif (FR) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls Samcro (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Sceau Royal (FR) 10 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Alan King Shishkin (IRE) 8 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson 22 entries 11 Irish-trained

Allaho set to defend title A number of contenders for the Gold Cup and Champion Chase also feature in the Ryanair Chase contenders, with the 36 including Allaho, A Plus Tard, Energumene, Tornado Flyer and Put The Kettle On amongst others. Allaho won the race last year and he is the ante-post favourite, with last year’s second Fakir D’Oudairies entered by Joseph O’Brien and also prominent in the betting. The Skelton-trained Shan Blue is in the mix while Midnight Shadow, Defi Du Seuil, Dashel Drasher and Janidil are other familiar names.

Rachael Blackmore and Allaho in complete control

Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 127y - Thursday 17th March A Plus Tard (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE Allaho (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE Asterion Forlonge (FR) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Blackbow (IRE) 9 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE Chacun Pour Soi (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10 Mr V. Healy Michael Winters IRE Cilaos Emery (FR) 10 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE Conflated (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Dashel Drasher 9 Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Jeremy Scott Defi du Seuil (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs Eldorado Allen (FR) 8 J P Romans & Terry Warner Colin Tizzard Energumene (FR) 8 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE Envoi Allen (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Joseph O'Brien IRE Fanion d'Estruval (FR) 7 Mr David Wilson Venetia Williams

Franco de Port (FR) 7 Bruton Street V Willie Mullins IRE Funambule Sivola (FR) 7 My Racing Manager Friends Venetia Williams Fusil Raffles (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson Hardline (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Hitman (FR) 6 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls Janidil (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard Melon 10 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE Midnight Shadow 9 Mrs Aafke Clarke Sue Smith Mister Fisher (IRE) 8 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nicky Henderson Notebook (GER) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE Put The Kettle On (IRE) 8 One For Luck Racing Syndicate Henry de Bromhead IRE Rouge Vif (FR) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls Royal Rendezvous (IRE) 10 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald Willie Mullins IRE Saint Calvados (FR) 9 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls Samcro (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Shan Blue (IRE) 8 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton Simply The Betts (IRE) 9 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls Sizing Pottsie (FR) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE Tornado Flyer (IRE) 9 T. F. P. Willie Mullins IRE 36 entries 22 Irish-trained Last year's principals going for Gold Minella Indo and A Plus Tard, last year’s first and second, top 30 entries for the Cheltenham Gold Cup – the highlight of the Festival meeting in March. Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the duo were separated by just a length and a quarter in 2021, but it is A Plus Tard who is the ante-post favourite at this stage after winning the Betfair Chase before being narrowly denied in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last week, while Minella Indo disappointed in the King George at Kempton. Willie Mullins’ dual winner Al Boum Photo had to settle for third in his hat-trick bid last term, but he is in the mix to try to regain his crown after a triumphant seasonal debut at Tramore on New Year’s Day. He is part of a seven-strong entry from the champion Irish handler who has also nominated King George hero Tornado Flyer plus John Durkan winner Allaho, Asterion Forlonge, Carefully Selected, Franco De Port and Melon.

Galvin battles to victory in the Savills Chase

Savills Chase winner Galvin is Gordon Elliott’s leading hope at this stage, with the trainer making five initial entries including the mare Mount Ida, who was a Grade Three winner at Punchestown on New Year’s Day. Dan Skelton’s Protektorat is the shortest-priced home-trainer contender at this point, with Nicky Henderson’s Long Walk Hurdle winner Champ and another King George flop, Chantry House, also among the possibles. Leading novice Ahoy Senor is an eyecatching entry for Lucinda Russell having won at Newbury and found only Bravemansgame too good at Kempton over Christmas. Fiddlerontheroof, Lostintranslation, Royale Pagaille and Aye Right are also on the list. 3:30 pm Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y - Friday 18th March A Plus Tard (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE Ahoy Senor (IRE) 7 Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell Lucinda Russell Al Boum Photo (FR) 10 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE Allaho (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE Angels Breath (IRE) 8 Walters Plant Hire & Ronnie Bartlett Nicky Henderson Asterion Forlonge (FR) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE Aye Right (IRE) 9 Geoff and Elspeth Adam Harriet Graham Carefully Selected (IRE) 10 Miss M. A. Masterson Willie Mullins IRE Champ (IRE) 10 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson Chantry House (IRE) 8 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10 Mr V. Healy Michael Winters IRE Conflated (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Delta Work (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Eklat de Rire (FR) 8 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8 Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard