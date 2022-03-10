Don't miss the latest confirmations for Wednesday's action at the Cheltenham Festival, featuring the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

1.30 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Click here for full racecard and free video form Willie Mullins inevitably dominates the entries for Wednesday's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and he's responsible for 10 of the 18 possible runners at the six-day entry stage. They include Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo, the well talked-about pair potentially joined by Adamantly Chosen, Classic Getaway, Haxo, Kilcruit, Ramillies, State Man, The Nice Guy and Whatdeawant. Aside from Ireland's champion trainer, the challenge from across the water is bolstered by Journey With Me who represents last year's winning trainer Henry De Bromhead. Gordon Elliott has a duo in line for the race in Ginto and Three Stripe Life, while the others still in contention ahead of Monday's final declaration stage are Colonel Mustard (Lorna Fowler), Hemlock (Thomas Gibney), and a trio of British-trained runners in Stage Star for Paul Nicholls, I Am Maximus for Nicky Henderson and Colin Tizzard's Scarface.

2.10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Bravemansgame is one of 17 confirmations for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday. Paul Nicholls’ seven-year-old has been extremely impressive over fences to date, winning all four races including the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton. He heads a strong home team that also includes Lucinda Russell’s Ahoy Senor, who beat Bravemansgame over hurdles at Aintree last season but had no answer to him when they met on Boxing Day. Either side of that, however, he had looked very good in Grade Two company at Newbury and Wetherby. The Venetia Williams-trained L’Homme Presse is another who has improved enormously for the switch to fences, taking the Scilly Isles at Sandown last time out. Willie Mullins has left in Galopin Des Champs but has stated he is leaning towards a clash with Bob Olinger in the Turners Novices’ Chase over the shorter trip. Among the remainder are Dusart, Beacon Edge, Capodanno, Imperial Alcazar and Threeunderthrufive.

3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Shishkin, Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi remain on course for a mouthwatering showdown in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. The trio all feature in 10 confirmations for the two-mile showpiece at Cheltenham on Wednesday next week. It will mean a rematch from the Clarence House Chase for Shishkin and Energumene – a race that will live long in the memory. The Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin will be bidding for a third Festival success, having already taken the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Arkle Trophy. Like Energumene trained by Willie Mullins, Chacun Pour Soi has yet to win outside of Ireland but appeared back to his brilliant best at the Dublin Racing Festival. Nube Negra (Dan Skelton) was runner-up to Henry de Bromhead’s Put The Kettle On 12 months ago and will renew rivalry. De Bromhead could also run Envoi Allen. The Venetia Williams-trained Funambule Sivola is an interesting contender on the back of his victory in the Game Spirit Chase. Gary Moore’s Editeur Du Gite had to miss the Game Spirit after a late setback but does have two Cheltenham wins to his name this season. Politologue is set for what could be the final outing of his career, as he looks to regain his crown from 2020, while Gordon Elliott’s Battleoverdoyen completes the list.