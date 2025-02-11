Cheltenham Festival entries for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle and Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase

Of the 19 entries received for the Grade Two Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase on the Friday of the Festival, 12 are trained in Ireland.

Gavin Cromwell has handed an entry in the extended two and a half mile contest to last year's winner Limerick Lace, saying: "She has just been entered for the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham again and there is a chance she could go there and on to Aintree again.

"I am hoping that she is a spring horse as her two runs this season have not seen her at her best."

Cromwell has also entered rising star Bioluminescence - last seen splitting Dancing City and Good Land in a Grade Three - along with Brides Hill, Je T'Ai Porte and Only By Night

Limerick Lace stayed on best of all to deny 15/8 favourite and this season's ante-post market leader Dinoblue by three quarters of a length last March and the Willie Mullins-trained runner-up could re-oppose as may fourth home and stablemate Allegorie de Vassy. Mullins has also handed entries to Hauturiere, Judicieuse Allen and Spindleberry.