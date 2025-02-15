Cheltenham Festival Dark Horses: Mark Howard update

On Tuesday, the entries for the handicaps will be published and, despite the new guidelines which make it increasingly difficult for young exposed horses to qualify, there will hopefully be a sprinkling of novices. The Ultima, Grand Annual, Kim Muir and County Hurdle were all won by novices last March. Time will tell if that is repeated in March. I suspect not.

Small fields look set to be the order of the day for the Grade 1 novice chases at the Festival – the Arkle Trophy and Brown Advisory have only 15 and 23 entries respectively remaining following the latest forfeit stage last week.

WHISTLE STOP TOUR has raced four times over fences and is officially rated 137 and has three options at the meeting – he is eligible for the Ultima, National Hunt Novices’ Handicap Chase and Kim Muir. The fact the seven year old ran over an inadequate two and a half miles at the Trials meeting last month suggests he was on a reccy for March.

While he couldn’t match the smooth-travelling Jagwar in the home straight, the former pointer was far from disgraced in fifth and his jumping certainly passed muster. Bought at the Cheltenham April Sale in 2023, the Saddex gelding won a couple of times over hurdles last winter but fences were always going to bring out the best in him.

Successful in half of his four runs over the larger obstacles, he looked a strong stayer when winning novice handicap chases at Kelso and Ayr (2m 7f & 3m) off 124 and 130. Viewed as a Grand National horse in the making, it is possible he could go down the National route this spring – the Midlands and Scottish versions – rather than go to the Festival. Former stablemate Mighty Thunder finished second at Uttoxeter before going one better at Ayr as a novice in 2021. However, given his trip south last time, I suspect a return in March is likely.

Prim a proper chance?

Novices have won 3 of the last 5 renewals of the Grand Annual Handicap Chase and it is hoped stablemate PRIMOZ will feature amongst the entries on Tuesday. A wide margin winner at Kelso last Friday off a mark of 129, he ought to rise a few pounds – a mark of 132 was sufficient to get in the 2024 version – plus, he came good over hurdles in the spring last year when winning at Ayr’s Scottish National meeting.

Ironically, the gelded son of Westerner chased home the aforementioned Whistle Stop Tour on his debut in an Irish point in March 2023 before the pair found themselves in the same yard in Kinross north of the border.

A big imposing seven year old, he jumped slickly when scoring on his chasing debut at Wetherby in the Autumn before appearing not to get home over two and a half miles at Cheltenham’s November fixture. Following a below par effort at Ayr last month, Lucinda Russell’s charge got back to winning ways when outclassing his sole rival at the Borders track last week making all and dominating throughout.

Similar to his stable companion, he had a taste of Prestbury Park earlier in the campaign and that ought to stand him in good stead before his biggest test to date awaits. Aintree and Ayr may be on his agenda later in the spring but he won’t look out of place in the two mile cavalry charge on the second day of the Festival.

Kayf can if ground is testing

ANSWER TO KAYF has been raised 12 pounds to a mark of 142 having won impressively on his third start over fences at Naas (2m 4f : Soft) in January. The nine year old travelled and jumped well before pulling away to beat ten opponents by upwards of a dozen lengths off 130 under regular rider John Shinnick (claims five pounds). On his two previous starts over fences, the Kayf Tara gelding wasn’t disgraced behind Impaire Et Passe at Fairyhouse and Lecky Watson (won Grade 3 since) at Naas before Christmas.

Both those beginners’ chases were run on yielding ground and his trainer Terence O’Brien feels he wants soft ground to show his best. His form figures on soft are 2123141. A useful novice hurdler last season, he won twice before finishing fourth to Better Days Ahead (rated 152 over fences) in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle over the same C&D twelve months ago off a rating of 137.

Bowen may be key on Butch

Ten of the 23 remaining entries in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase are British trained, including BUTCH. The Olly Murphy trained eight year old was officially rated 141 over hurdles, winning half of his eight starts and filling the runners-up berth in the Grade 2 Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock this time last year.

Unbeaten in two visits to Cheltenham – both the Old and New courses – the Kayf Tara gelding made a successful start to his chasing career in a small field novice chase over two and a half miles at Leicester at Christmas.