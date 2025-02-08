Cheltenham Festival Dark Horses: Mark Howard tips

Mark Howard returns with more dark horses on his Cheltenham Festival radar, including a couple of novices who may end up in handicaps.

Unlike the Supreme and Turners, the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle has an open look to it, especially with current market leader Final Demand deemed more likely to be confirmed for the Turners forty eight hours earlier. Gordon Elliott won the three miles event for the first time last year and the betting suggests the Cullentra team will be responsible for the favourite this time around courtesy of The Yellow Clay who is unbeaten in four runs over obstacles. The six year old finished sixth in the Festival bumper last spring and was over half a dozen lengths in arrears of SOUNDS VICTORIUS. Willie Mullins’ charge hasn’t lived up to expectations over hurdles this winter but there is a feeling he will be a different proposition over three miles in the spring. In excess of twenty lengths behind his aforementioned stablemate Final Demand in the Grade 1 staying novice hurdle at Leopardstown last Saturday, the Champs Elysees gelding is all stamina rather than speed. Despite staying on in the home straight and being third fastest in the final furlong, according to Race Iq, he was pushed out to 50/1 (Betfred & Ladbrokes) as a result. A winner at Fairyhouse on his previous start, his jumping has come under scrutiny and there is undoubtedly room for improvement in that department but it isn’t quite as important on the new course at Cheltenham with only a couple of hurdles from the top of the hill. Mullins has won 3 of the last 8 renewals and the winning SP’s of those eight have been 16/1, 33/1, 50/1, 5/1, 14/1, 18/1, 18/1 and 33/1. Sounds Victorious is entered in the Turners but only has one realistic target at the meeting. Don’t be surprised if he outruns those huge odds.

It is thirteen years since the ill-fated Brindisi Breeze provided Lucinda Russell with her first Grade 1 and Cheltenham Festival success. The dual Grand National winning trainer is planning to follow an identical route with the unbeaten DERRYHASSEN PADDY by heading to Haydock Park for a Grade 2 staying novice on Saturday (15th February) before hopefully booking his place in the Albert Bartlett line up. A chaser in the making, he won an Irish point for Ian Donoghue (brother of jockey Keith) towards the end of 2023 before being acquired privately. Decisive in victory in his bumper at Ayr in late February last year, the strapping son of Arctic Cosmos has looked a fine prospect in his two spins over hurdles this winter. The further he went, the better he looked when powering away from six rivals at Uttoxeter (2m 4f) in November, the Scottish raider bagged a decent prize at Lingfield’s Winter Millions Festival last month. Ridden by the retained Craig Nichol, the former pointer outmuscled the dual Listed winning mare Honky Tonk Highway in the closing stages to score by the narrowest of margins. Yet to race on anything other than soft or heavy ground, he will fly the flag for the north and won’t disgrace himself. Similar to Sounds Victorious, the New course on day four will bring out the best in him (20/1 NRNB Skybet). Finally, while it would be an exaggeration to say they are dark horses, there are a couple of Willie Mullins-trained runners who hold entries in the novice events but may be seen in a better light in the handicaps. KARNIQUET, who chased home Kopek Des Bordes on Sunday, has been allocated an opening mark of 144 by the Irish handicapper. The ex-French inmate has now had the prerequisite five runs over hurdles, in order to qualify, and the County Hurdle could be his port of call – the stable have won it seven times since 2010, including with novices Saint Roi (off 137 in 2020), State Man (141 in 2022) and Absurde (138 last year). The last named filled fourth position in the same Grade 1 at the DRF beforehand.

Stable companion SUPERSUNDAE fluffed his lines in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle behind Final Demand, racing too keenly during the first half of the race. Those early exploits took their toll after the second last and Patrick Mullins wisely pulled up his mount soon afterwards. Runner-up in the Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas at the turn of the year, the six year old has experience of the track having finished seventh in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle last year. A half-brother to Coral Cup and triple Grade 1 winner Supasundae, he is rated 142 and it is possible he will bid to emulate his older sibling or head towards the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (14/1 NRNB Paddy Power). There is a feeling within Closutton that he is a good bit better than his rating.