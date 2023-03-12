Here's Timeform's guide to the Cheltenham Festival, featuring the key facts and figures.
Timeform's Cheltenham course guide
The races on the first two days (apart from the Cross Country which has its own course) take place on the Old Course; the races on the final two days take place on the New Course.
Left handed, undulating. Stiff fences that place a premium on sound jumping. The finish is uphill, although the lead changes hands on the run-in less frequently than might be expected. Prominent-racers often fare well on the chase course, especially in races up to 3m. On the New Course, the hurdles track has just two flights in the last six furlongs, resulting in more emphasis on stamina; large-field races over two miles often go to hold-up horses, as there can be a tendency to go for home too soon.
Leading active jockeys at the Cheltenham Festival
Sorted by strike rate since 2013 Festival (minimum 20 rides)
- Jamie Codd 22.86% (8-35)
- Rachael Blackmore 16.9% (12-72)
- Nico de Boinville 15.96% (15-94)
- Paul Townend 14.97% (22-147)
- Jack Kennedy 14.29% (10-70)
Other points to consider
- Paul Townend rode five winners at last year's meeting which was enough for him to gain his second Leading Rider Award (he was also successful in 2020 with five winners).
- Davy Russell is the leading active jockey at the Cheltenham Festival with 25 winners during his career - that places him behind only Ruby Walsh (59), Barry Geraghty (43) and Sir Anthony McCoy (31) in the all-time list.
- Davy Russell failed to ride a winner at last year's meeting but that was a rare blip. He rode at least one winner at the meeting for 13 consecutive seasons between 2006 and 2018.
- Jamie Codd shows a 28.57% strike rate (6-21) when teaming up with Gordon Elliott at the Cheltenham Festival in the last ten years.
- Davy Russell (44.07), Nico de Boinville (39.80), Jamie Codd (33.50), Paul Townend (27.16) and Rachael Blackmore (17.89) are among the jockeys whose mounts have posted a level-stake profit at the Cheltenham Festival in the last ten years.
Leading active trainers at the Cheltenham Festival
Sorted by strike rate since 2013 Festival (minimum 20 runners)
- Gavin Cromwell 18.18% (4-22)
- Gordon Elliott 12.36% (32-259)
- Willie Mullins 12.14% (64-527)
- Tony Martin 11.76% (4-34)
- Henry de Bromhead 10.56% (15-142)
Other points to consider
- Fielding multiple runners in races has harmed Willie Mullins' strike-rate, but he is out on his own in terms of winners. Out of his record 88 Festival winners, 64 have come in the last ten years.
- Mullins had his most prolific Festival yet last year, sending out ten winners, passing the benchmark of eight previously set by himself in 2015 and Gordon Elliott in 2018.
- Nicky Henderson is second on the all-time list with 72 winners, while Paul Nicholls is third with 46. However, Nicholls' most recent winner at the meeting was in the 2020 Champion Chase with Politologue.
- Backing Gordon Elliott's Festival runners in the last ten years (32 winners from 259 runners) would have resulted in a level-stake profit of 84.29.
