Timeform's Cheltenham course guide

The races on the first two days (apart from the Cross Country which has its own course) take place on the Old Course; the races on the final two days take place on the New Course.

Left handed, undulating. Stiff fences that place a premium on sound jumping. The finish is uphill, although the lead changes hands on the run-in less frequently than might be expected. Prominent-racers often fare well on the chase course, especially in races up to 3m. On the New Course, the hurdles track has just two flights in the last six furlongs, resulting in more emphasis on stamina; large-field races over two miles often go to hold-up horses, as there can be a tendency to go for home too soon.