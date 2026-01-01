Menu icon
Fortune De Mer (pink silks) prepares to pounce
Fortune De Mer (pink silks) prepares to pounce

Cheltenham Festival County Hurdle favourite Fortune De Mer out with injury

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu January 01, 2026 · 7 min ago

Dan Skelton has revealed that Fortune De Mer, ante-post favourite for the County Hurdle, will miss the rest of the season.

The County Hurdle had been the long-term plan for Fortune De Mer who had been enjoying a successful first season over hurdles.

Fourteenth in the Champion Bumper at last season's Cheltenham Festival, Fortune De Mer was beaten into third on his hurdling bow at Uttoxeter but improved significantly to win the Grade 2 Sharp Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on his second start.

The six-year-old's attentions were then switched to handicaps and Fortune De Mer found only Trustintimes too strong at Ascot before going one better at Cheltenham's December meeting to keep the County Hurdle dream very much alive.

Those plans have had to be shelved for the time being with Skelton revealing on his X account that Fortune De Mer has suffered a tendon injury.

Skelton, though, is hopeful that Fortune De Mer will be able to make a full recovery and to be back in action next October.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Most Followed

