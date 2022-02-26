The talented eight-year-old appeared to have the Charlie Hall Chase at his mercy and was 15 lengths clear when falling at the third-last at Wetherby in October.

Last season’s winner of Kempton’s Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase suffered stiffness and soreness in his neck after the fall and Skelton took the decision to give him plenty of time to recover.

“I’ve been totally happy with him,” said Skelton.

“He is in good form and really enjoyed his little away-day up the road. He is a young horse and after he suffered the fall and had a bit of stiffness in his neck, we just wanted to do the right thing by him.

“So, having discussed it with his owner Colm (Donlon), we decided to back off him and get him ready for the spring festivals.

“His future is in front of him and you can see him having a long career over fences.

“We simply wanted him to be 100 per cent right when he runs again and I’m totally happy with him.

“He is still on course for the Ryanair Chase and I would think Aintree will be the next stop if he comes out of it OK. As always, we’ll take it step by step.”

Skelton worked four other horses at his local track, and all are heading to Cheltenham.

“I was really happy with him – I was delighted with all of them, to be honest,” he added.

“We took Protektorat, Nube Negra, West Cork and Too Friendly along with Shan Blue. They all only have one entry at the Festival and I could not have been more happy with all of them.

“They are all on course for their respective targets.”