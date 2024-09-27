Cheltenham Festival changes: What would you tweak?

Earlier this week Cheltenham announced six changes to the race programme for the 2025 Festival as well as moves to enhance the customer experience.

Dan Barber Cheltenham’s desire to change should be applauded. But did they tackle the race most responsible for drawing big players away from the biggest prizes? The clash with Punchestown’s equivalent Grade One can’t be ignored, but aim to tempt the best mares to take in a Supreme, Champion or Stayers' Hurdle at the Festival first while still providing them the option of a Grade One against their own sex a month later by moving the David Nicholson and Dawn Run to the two-day Cheltenham April fixture, with the obvious bonus of bolstering that later meeting with a couple of clear figurehead races it currently lacks. Matt Brocklebank There’s absolutely no question that regular National Hunt enthusiasts - those who populate their local tracks week-in week-out - have been a bit turned off by what the Festival has become over the past decade or so and they’ve been looking at cheaper, more accessible alternatives elsewhere. That’s a pretty sad state of affairs but I’m glad to read that the changes to do with customer experience appear to be benefitting precisely that category of customer as people do appreciate what they consider to be a bit of value for money, be that a meal deal, free racecard or drinks voucher. The small things really do count when it comes to a day at the races as costs quickly rack up. As for the programme itself, I’m a fan of the return of an intermediate novices’ handicap chase to help feed the top horses in the Arkle or the Broadway. I’d probably have gone one step further and binned off the Ryanair Chase too but realise that was never likely to happen. The fascinating one for me is that the National Hunt Chase becomes another handicap – so we now have that (3m6f), the Kim Muir (3m2f, amateur riders) and the Ultima (3m1f) which are all three mile-plus handicap chases in which novices can compete, providing they’ve had enough qualifying runs. That just looks a touch congested to me and it’s worth recalling that the Ultima didn’t actually fill last March. Maybe the Ultima or Kim Muir should be closed completely to novices. Only seven ran in last year’s NH Chase, including winner Corbetts Cross, second Embassy Gardens and Salvador Ziggy (PU), who would all have been rated too highly to run in the new 0-145 format of the same race. Time will tell whether there are enough horses to fill that void and make this the sort of competitive contest officials are clearly hoping for. I have my doubts.

Ben Linfoot The Cheltenham Festival changes announced this week are largely positive in my view, with the desire to funnel the best novices into the remaining Grade One novice chases a positive move. We can’t expect wholesale changes all at once, but it’s an encouraging step and proof that Cheltenham are listening. The Festival remains the pinnacle of the jumps season and it is with hope it remains that way for a long time yet. The one championship race I really fear for is the Unibet Champion Hurdle, one of my favourite races growing up. Gone are the days of big fields and horses from the Flat attempting the test of speed and there is little Cheltenham can do when potential hurdlers are sold abroad in a bid to plunder prize-money from the vastly more lucrative world of international Flat racing. But at the very least they can ensure the best hurdlers are taking on the best hurdlers and I think it’s time to remove the option of the Mares’ Hurdle at the Festival in a bid to try and revive the competitiveness of the Champion Hurdle. The mares’ programme has been a success and the Mares’ Hurdle has been a big part of that, but when you see horses like Lossiemouth go for a penalty kick against her own sex when she would’ve significantly enhanced a championship race then alarm bells start ringing. So for me it is time to remove the Mares’ Hurdle from the Festival. You could remove all the Mares’ races and have a Grade One Mares’ Showcase day at the April meeting, or move the Mares’ Hurdle to Trials Day or move it to a different Jockey Club track. But having it at Cheltenham the same week as the Champion Hurdle is harming a vulnerable championship race. And when any changes in the future are discussed, it’s the success of the crown jewels of the Festival that should be prioritised. Phil Turner To be honest, the tweaks to the 2025 Cheltenham Festival programme are rather akin to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic - they are unlikely to have much of an effect given the impending iceberg! Willie Mullins, of course, plays the role of jump racing's iceberg in this scenario, with the likes of Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead forming other potent maritime hazards from across the Irish Sea. That mass concentration of top talent within a handful of powerhouse Irish yards seems set to continue indefinitely unless the BHA can find the stomach for a major overhaul of the UK's over-crowded fixture list and, alas, there is little sign of that happening in the short term. As for the specific 2025 proposals, the decision to end the current format for both the Golden Miller (Turners) and National Hunt Chases may result in more competitive fields for the Arkle and Broadway Chases, though that's certainly not a given and the proposed replacement races hardly fill me with excitement. Personally, I'd have a higher ceiling than 0-145 for the new Turners as I'd like to see it attract better horses like the novice handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival does - I suspect the decision to make it a handicap will be enough of a deterrent to put off most connections of potential Arkle and/or Broadway contenders. The National Hunt Chase has been in a lull for a while and I fail to see how switching it to a handicap open to professionals will change that - given its history, I'd have left it as it was or just binned it altogether. If the Cheltenham Festival is to live up to its self-styled billing as the 'Olympics of Jump Racing', then switching the Cross-Country Chase back to a handicap hardly makes much sense - particularly as the presence of top-class performers such as Tiger Roll, Delta Work and Galvin has arguably enhanced that race's reputation in recent years rather diluted it. I've no strong view about the removal of penalties for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle, though it does seem at odds with the other proposals given that, theoretically, it could slightly reduce the competitiveness of that race rather than increase it. Admittedly, I'm one of those dinosaurs who would have preferred it to have remained a three-day Festival! That said, it should be acknowledged that change can be good and Cheltenham deserve praise for some of their previous tweaks over the past two decades. For example, the Martin Pipe and Fred Winter have been really good additions to the Festival schedule - indeed, I'm one of the few who thinks that the Triumph Hurdle is a better race now (albeit a very different one) to what it was before thanks to the introduction of the Fred Winter.

Billy Nash The one race that adds nothing to the Festival to me is the Mares' Chase. I can see why they put it there but I don't think it's had the effect they wanted it to. Two years ago when you had Impervious beating Allegorie De Vassy, either of those two would have held their own in one of the open Grade One novice chases. Limerick Lace, who won it last year, was one of the favourites for the Randox Grand National and clearly would have been very competitive in one of the Festival handicaps. I don't think this contest adds anything to the Festival and those mares would add something to whatever race they contested instead at the meeting. Getting rid of that would be my first change.

Limerick Lace wins this year's Mares' Chase