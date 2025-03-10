Cheltenham Festival: Champion Bumper analysis and best bet

Bambino the best bet

With Windbeneathmywings out of the race, it looks set to be another Champion Bumper dominated by the Irish with Willie Mullins, unsurprisingly, seeming to hold all the aces. He is responsible for four of the top six on Timeform adjusted ratings with the mare BAMBINO FEVER topping the list.

Mares don’t have an altogether strong record in the race in recent years with only two (Queen’s Brook for Gordon Elliott and Elle Est Belle for Dan Skelton) finishing placed since Relegate won the race in 2018.

However, positives can be found so far as Bambino Fever’s chances are concerned in that she won the Leopardstown race Relegate landed prior to victory at Cheltenham and, like that one was, is trained by the master of this race (amongst many others) in Mullins.

With her mares' allowance, the top-rated runner will need to find around 6 lb of improvement to win an average renewal and her performance at Leopardstown suggested there’s every chance of her finding at least that level of progression with the stiffer finish on similar ground sure to suit her well.

In a race in which many of her main rivals have thus far shown only style rather than any great substance of form, she holds strong claims of reversing the recent record of mares in the race, especially with her Leopardstown form given a timely boost over the weekend by Switch From Diesel.