Bookmakers at the Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham Festival bookmaker reaction | Punters level things up on final day

By Sporting Life
18:08 · FRI March 18, 2022

The bookmakers hailed a successful Cheltenham Festival but reported that punters had a good final day thanks to a flurry of favourites trained by Willie Mullins.

Sky Bet edged ahead on the final day despite the five Mullins winners and Rachael Blackmore's success aboard A Plus Tard in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "All the Mullins run ups were on Minella Cocooner in the Albert Bartlett and the five places offer in the Gold Cup meant our punters were looking for each-way value.

"Elimay and Billaway were both bad results but Langer Dan failing to land the Martin Pipe meant we just about finished the day in front."

However, it was a slightly different story for Paddy Power who felt that punters landed the final blow on an even week.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “A Willie Mullins-inspired comeback with five winners on Gold Cup day and a very public gamble on Rachael Blackmore in the blue riband meant backers played out an exciting score draw with the bookies over the week.

“The layers went into the final day with quite a lead, but four favourites and a seven-figure pay out on A Plus Tard resulted in punters getting off the canvas and putting up a hell of a fight to force a split-decision.”

