Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Paul Ferguson (right) joins Matt Brocklebank

Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide preview with Paul Ferguson

By Sporting Life
17:30 · THU March 04, 2021

Paul Ferguson joins Matt Brocklebank to talk through the key features of this year's Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide.

Paul highlights how he's adapted the book - now in its 22nd year - in the past few editions and points to some new and familiar contributors, including our own Rory Delargy and Ben Linfoot.

The pair also discuss the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle battle between Bravemansgame and budding Irish stars Gaillard Du Mesnil and Bob Olinger - a race Paul feels could be one of the most interesting novice events at this year's Festival.

There's also details of how to get £4 off the print, digital or print/digital bundle using the promo code: festival21

Check out the video below and if you're viewing on our mobile app please visit our dedicated YouTube channel right here.

Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival 2021 Betting Guide

WEATHERBYS CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL BETTING GUIDE 2021 - OUT NOW!

IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPORTING LIFE | PUBLISHED FRIDAY FEBRUARY 26

DOWNLOAD THE FREE MINI GUIDE HERE: https://bit.ly/cheltenham2021

GET £4 OFF THE BOOK: Sporting Life users can get £4 off the print, digital or print/digital bundle using the promo code: festival21

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR COPY

Key Features:

  • Extensive trends analysis for 27 races (obviously the new Mares’ Chase gets a mention, too)
  • Positive & Negative trends boxes for quick and easy reference
  • Leading Contenders for the Grade 1 events in a race-card format
  • Guest Authors include our very own Ben Linfoot & Matt Brocklebank
  • The Irish Challenge – read the detailed thoughts of Donn McClean
  • ‘Banker or Bust’ – Rory Delargy analyses the chances of two favourites each day
  • Spring Horses To Follow – in the format of Paul Ferguson’s Jumpers To Follow
  • The Bumper Division – Paul nominates plenty of names for the notebook
  • Exclusive Aintree Preview, including trends & analysis for 18 races, as well as a detailed preview of the Grand National

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR COPY

DOWNLOAD THE FREE MINI GUIDE HERE: https://bit.ly/cheltenham2021

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content