Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide preview with Paul Ferguson

Paul Ferguson joins Matt Brocklebank to talk through the key features of this year's Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide.
Paul highlights how he's adapted the book - now in its 22nd year - in the past few editions and points to some new and familiar contributors, including our own Rory Delargy and Ben Linfoot.
The pair also discuss the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle battle between Bravemansgame and budding Irish stars Gaillard Du Mesnil and Bob Olinger - a race Paul feels could be one of the most interesting novice events at this year's Festival.
There's also details of how to get £4 off the print, digital or print/digital bundle
