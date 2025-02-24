Cheltenham Festival 2025: View from the Sky Bet trader

Sky Bet trader Dan Birkinshaw reveals which Cheltenham Festival contenders have proved popular in the past week and which horses the firm are keen to oppose.

Reaction to last week's efforts It has been a busy enough week on the Cheltenham front with a few contenders throwing their hat into the ring late on in the piece, while the entries for the handicaps were also revealed. William Munny was among some classy horses on show at Punchestown on Thursday and he produced an improved round of jumping to score in impressive style. He is now 10/1 from 25/1 NRNB for the Sky Bet Supreme. It was job done for Jade De Grugy who won her race, the Quevega Mares Hurdle, in easy enough style and is 5/2 from 9/2 NRNB for the Mares’ Hurdle. We have a new favourite for the Champion Bumper in Gameofinches, who won the closing race of the card at Punchestown hard-held under Patrick Mullins (replay below). He was initially 4/1 from 12/1 NRNB, however that was too big and he is now 3/1 clear favourite ahead of his stablemate Copacabana (9/2 NRNB).

Bioluminescence's Mares’ Chase claims suffered a blow after she was readily turned over by Spindleberry in the listed Mares Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday, although the latter was receiving 10lb. Bioluminescence is now 13/2 NRNB from her pre-race price of 11/4 and Spindleberry is 6/1 from 10/1. Tripoli Flyer showed a great turn of foot in the Grade 2 Dovecote at Kempton on Saturday. He is 16/1 from 25/1 NRNB for the Sky Bet Supreme next month and would have every right to take his chance on that showing. Katate Dori is 8/1 from 16/1 NRNB for the Ultima after a facile success on the same card. Sunday’s card at Naas looks to have thrown up a live one for the Pertemps Final next month in the Gavin Cromwell-trained Will The Wise, who was well punted and obliged in decent style. He is 7/1 from 12/1 for the Pertemps and goes there with a chance, especially if there is some juice in the ground given he appeared to relish tough conditions on Sunday. Handicap movers There have been a number of movers since entries for the handicaps were released. French raider Gold Tweet is a fascinating entry in the Ultima, with his latest BHA chase mark being 138 prior to his excellent effort in the Betfair Chase. Punters have taken a chance that the assessor won’t be too harsh on him for that run and he’s been backed from 20/1 into 10/1 NRNB. French recruit Kopeck De Mee, who had five runs over hurdles in France prior to joining Willie Mullins, has been popular for the three handicaps in which he has been entered. He is anywhere between 5/1 and 6/1 NRNB and there is a strong possibility that his price will contract should he be allotted a potentially favourable mark when the weights for the handicaps are released on Tuesday.

Impressive debut We are very keen to be bottom price on Gameofinches for the Champion Bumper at 3/1 NRNB and 7/2 antepost. That may look short enough at this stage for a horse that has won an ordinary bumper, but he looks one with a potential touch of class and the one Patrick Mullins is most likely to ride next month. With that in mind, he seems sure to go off shorter on the day and, whilst he clearly lacks the experience of some in the race, there is a possibility he will simply outclass them. We have pushed a few in behind him in the market and we would be happy enough to lay those at this point. Contenders we are opposing A few weeks back we mentioned that we were happy enough to lay Final Demand at 5/2 for the Turners Novices' Hurdle. That doesn’t look very clever at this stage, however we do feel 13/8 is getting short enough now even accounting for the recent setback to his stablemate Kawaboomga. You will have plenty of runners for you against him on the day and we still fancy he may be beaten by a speedier type. We are still taking the same stance on being a top price 10/11 Jonbon for the Champion Chase and 2/1 Ballyburn for the Brown Advisory (both antepost). This week, we have pushed Fact To File out to a top price 15/8 antepost for the Ryanair Chase. He was excellent in the John Durkan in November, however has had his heart broken twice by Galopin Des Champs since. The Ryanair looks a race potentially full of depth and, having been trained as a Gold Cup contender all season, it will take a brilliant effort from the horse to divert paths so late on and land this prize.

