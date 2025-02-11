Cheltenham Festival 2025: View from the Sky Bet trader

Festival market movers

To the disappointment of every fan of the sport, Sir Gino has been ruled out for the season by Nicky Henderson. This leaves the door firmly ajar for Majborough, who is 4/7 from 5/4 NRNB for the Arkle.

Karoline Banbou landed skinny odds to win the mares maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse last Wednesday and she is 8/1 from 14/1 NRNB in what looks a wide-open Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

Djelo is 12/1 from 16/1 NRNB for the Ryanair after running out an impressive winner of the Denman Chase on Saturday, having been very well backed to do so, while Joyeuse was a facile winner of the William Hill Hurdle on the same card, but looks an unlikely runner at Cheltenham given she would need to run over hurdles again between now and February 23.

In what looks a weak enough renewal at this stage, the Champion Bumper found a live one in the shape of Copacabana, who quickened up well in the closing bumper at Navan on Sunday. He is 8/1 NRNB for that race and looks a definite player despite a lack of experience.

The Pertemps qualifier at Exeter on Sunday has thrown up a new favourite for the final next month with Sky Bet in Jeriko Du Reponet, who was eye-catching running on into third place. He has been backed at all prices from 10/1 down to 5/1 and is thoroughly unexposed over staying trips.