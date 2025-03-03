Cheltenham Festival 2025 updates on Burdett Road and East India Dock

East India Dock returned to action in a similar contest in January and again impressed when beating Fred Winter ante-post favourite Stencil by 10 lengths to cement his position as a leading contender for the Triumph Hurdle and Owen is delighted with his charge.

Owen then stepped The Gredley Family owned juvenile up in class for a Grade Two trial at Cheltenham in November and he was even more impressive when pulling 18 lengths clear of the field.

A progressive stayer on the flat for James Fanshawe, East India Dock made an immediate impression on his hurdling debut at Wincanton when readily accounting for another flat recruit in Hot Fuss.

"He's in great order, training well and very happy with him, the trainer told Nick Luck Daily.

"Hello Neighbour looks like he has improved every time he's run but it's very hard to equate the form. Lulumba looks like a lovely horse, different types but obviously very talented horses and it's going to be a great race.

"It's going to be a great race, Sam [Twiston-Davies] is in tomorrow and is going to have a sit on him.

"He's in good form. Nice spring weather, he looks great, coming in his coat and we couldn't be happier with him."

Owen also had news of Burdett Road who is still in the Champion Hurdle but following the news that Brighterdaysahead would head for the opening day feature, Burdett Road is now more likely to take his chance in the County Hurdle.

"More than likely we'll go for the County Hurdle," Owen said.

"It's Mr Gredley's birthday on the Friday and that will probably sway it as well. Alex Chadwick, who was champion amateur last season, rides him out every day and has done a lot of work on this horse, he'll ride him, claim the five and it will be a big day for him.

"I think the handicap route is the preferred option at the moment "