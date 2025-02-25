Cheltenham Festival 2025 tips | Handicappers that catch the eye after the weights are published

The weights have been published for the handicaps at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival and our team pick out three horses that are on their radars.
Famous Bridge (Ultima Handicap Chase)
With the National Hunt Chase now seemingly a case of who can hide their light under a bushel best (Gavin Cromwell) in strong novice chases, I’m concentrating on the more established runners of the Ultima Handicap Chase. With the exception of the clearly well-handicapped Corach Rambler, it has generally paid in recent times to race close to the pace in the Ultima, with The Conditional (2020), Vintage Clouds (2021) and Chianti Classico (2024) all prominently-ridden winners in renewals that were dominated by those ridden positively. Ante-post mover The Changing Man fits that bill, but he hasn’t been missed in the betting, and at bigger odds I’m interested in 20/1 chance Famous Bridge. He may not be one of the interesting Irish (or French) runners whose connections have been waiting on a handicap mark, but he’s an uncomplicated, strong stayer who looks underestimated. A winner in first-time cheekpieces at Haydock last time out from just out of the weights, the handicapper has only allotted a real-terms 4 lb rise which means he is still just 3 lb higher than when a creditable fourth – ridden more patiently than usual - in the Ultima last year. Back to more positive tactics, he can give the Trevor Hemmings family more success in a race that has been kind to them over the years. (Nic Doggett)
Sandor Clegane (Coral Cup)
You suspect Paul Nolan will be delighted to see Sandor Clegane allotted a rating of 147, the same as his Irish mark. Entered in the Coral Cup and the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, it looks a bit of a no brainer to go down the handicap route now and while he’s a proven stayer he has travelled through his races this season like he might just appreciate the demands of a big-field high-tempo handicap. His Festival record is pretty good, as he was third in an Albert Bartlett (later disqualified) and then last year he was fourth behind Fact To File in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. He has shaped well returned to hurdling this campaign and his shrewd trainer has struck a couple of times in Festival handicaps over the years despite not loading too many bullets. He might need softer ground to get involved, especially over the 2m5f trip, but he’s one of the Irish horses that has been given a chance by the BHA handicapper and the currently available 33/1 might be a pipe dream if he lines up with his preferred conditions on day two. (Ben Linfoot)
Beat The Bat (Coral Cup / Martin Pipe)
His handicap mark was a known quantity but it is obviously interesting to see where Beat The Bat slotted in at the weights for the two contests in which he holds an entry. Newbury's big handicap hurdle earlier this month has historically been a reasonable pointer for the Cheltenham Festival and Beat The Bat certainly caught the eye. He looked flat to the boards for much of the two miles but kept plugging away in the straight to finish 13 lengths behind the impressive Joyeuse in fifth. His reappearance came over two miles three at Haydock and his first two runs over hurdles last season were over a similar trip and two miles has simply looked too sharp for him the last twice but those runs in relatively big field handicaps are likely to have taught him plenty. A half-sister won over three miles two and he's entitled to improve - and he will need to - for the stiffer test of whichever option he takes up and Beat The Bat appeals as one who has plenty of potential to progress once faced with a more suitable test. (Ian Ogg)
THE HANDICAP WEIGHTS FOR THE FESTIVAL
Champion Day – Tuesday 11th March
2.40pm £150,000 Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 3m 1f
Hrse Wgt Rating
- Conflated (IRE) 12 0 157
- Sa Fureur (IRE) 11 12 155
- Ga Law (FR) 11 9 152
- Trelawne (GB) 11 9 152
- Gold Tweet (FR) 11 8 151
- Le Patron (FR) 11 8 151
- Farouk d'Alene (FR) 11 7 150
- Broadway Boy (IRE) 11 7 150
- Zanahiyr (IRE) 11 7 150
- Stay Away Fay (IRE) 11 7 150
- Victtorino (FR) 11 6 149
- Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 11 6 149
- Lowry's Bar (IRE) 11 5 148
- Hyland (FR) 11 4 147
- Search For Glory (IRE) 11 4 147
- Quick Wave (FR) 11 3 146
- Henry's Friend (IRE) 11 2 145
- Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 11 2 145
- Fantastic Lady (FR) 11 1 144
- Masaccio (IRE) 11 1 144
- La Malmason (IRE) 11 1 144
- Sequestered (IRE) 11 1 144
- Favori de Champdou (FR) 11 0 143
- Famous Bridge (IRE) 10 13 142
- Richmond Lake (IRE) 10 13 142
- Malina Girl (IRE) 10 13 142
- La Renommee (FR) 10 12 141
- Tahmuras (FR) 10 12 141
- Johnnywho (IRE) 10 11 140
- The Changing Man (IRE) 10 11 140
- Happygolucky (IRE) 10 11 140
- King Turgeon (FR) 10 10 139
- Grandeur d'Ame (FR) 10 10 139
- Mint Boy (IRE) 10 9 138
- Gelino Bello (FR) 10 9 138
- Crebilly (IRE) 10 9 138
- Katate Dori (FR) 10 8 137
- Whistle Stop Tour (IRE) 10 7 136
- Frero Banbou (FR) 10 5 134
- Guard Your Dreams (GB) 10 3 132
- Will Do (IRE) 10 3 132
- The Short Go (IRE) 10 3 132
- Pats Fancy (IRE) 10 1 130
- Herakles Westwood (FR) 10 0 129
- Myretown (IRE) 9 12 127
- Straw Fan Jack (GB) 9 12 127
- Iris Emery (FR) 9 10 125
- Not Qualified: Affordale Fury
- Scratched: Copperhead
4.40pm £80,000 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 87y
Horse Wgt Rating
- Willy de Houelle (FR) 11 12 140
- Naturally Nimble (GER) 11 10 138
- Wendrock (FR) 11 8 136
- Murcia (FR) 11 8 136
- Lady Vega Allen (FR) 11 8 136
- Sony Bill (FR) 11 8 136
- Stencil (GB) 11 7 135
- Total Look (FR) 11 4 132
- Puturhandstogether (IRE) 11 2 130
- Mambonumberfive (FR) 11 0 128
- Slurricane (IRE) 10 12 126
- Robbies Rock (GB) 10 12 126
- Quantock Hills (FR) 10 12 126
- Teriferma (GB) 10 12 126
- Opec (GB) 10 11 125
- Holy See (IRE) 10 11 125
- Turn And Finish (IRE) 10 11 125
- Liam Swagger (GB) 10 10 124
- Solar Drive (IRE) 10 10 124
- Viyanni (IRE) 10 10 124
- Luker's Tipple (IRE) 10 9 123
- Kool One (SPA) 10 9 123
- Mister Cessna (FR) 10 9 123
- Bust A Move (FR) 10 9 123
- Beyond Your Dreams (IRE) 10 9 123
- Moutarde (IRE) 10 8 122
- Static (FR) 10 8 122
- Hot Fuss (IRE) 10 8 122
- Lavender Hill Mob (GB) 10 7 121
- Out For A Stroll (IRE) 10 7 121
- Ephesus (IRE) 10 7 121
- Marche d'Aligre (FR) 10 7 121
- Action Plan (IRE) 10 7 121
- Torrent (GB) 10 7 121
- Belfrina (IRE) 10 5 119
- Last Kingdom (FR) 10 5 119
- Butter Fingers (IRE) 10 4 118
- Drusilla (GB) 10 3 117
- Galactic Charm (GB) 10 3 117
- Chortal (GB) 10 2 116
- Lakota Blue (FR) 10 1 115
- Space Warrior (IRE) 10 1 115
- Continuance (GB) 9 13 113
- Kaptain Bay (IRE) 9 13 113
- Star of Guiting (IRE) 9 12 112
- Ocean Conquest (GB) 9 11 111
- Hosaamm (GB) 9 10 110
5.20pm £100,000 National Hunt Novices' Handicap Chase 3m 5f 201y
Horse Wgt Rating
- Duffle Coat (IRE) 12 0 145
- Sa Majeste (FR) 11 11 142
- Resplendent Grey (IRE) 11 11 142
- Stuzzikini (IRE) 11 9 140
- The Changing Man (IRE) 11 9 140
- Captain Cody (IRE) 11 9 140
- Johnnywho (IRE) 11 9 140
- Now Is The Hour (IRE) 11 8 139
- Pic Roc (IRE) 11 6 137
- Katate Dori (FR) 11 6 137
- Whistle Stop Tour (IRE) 11 5 136
- Destroytheevidence (GB) 11 5 136
- Weveallbeencaught (IRE) 11 5 136
- Haiti Couleurs (FR) 11 4 135
- In d'Or (FR) 11 3 134
- Tanganyika (FR) 11 3 134
- Hasthing (FR) 11 2 133
- Transmission (IRE) 11 2 133
- No Time To Wait (IRE) 11 2 133
- Will Do (IRE) 11 1 132
- Rock My Way (IRE) 11 1 132
- Midnight Our Fred (IRE) 11 1 132
- Gericault Roque (FR) 11 0 131
- Herakles Westwood (FR) 10 12 129
- Klarc Kent (FR) 10 10 127
- The Kniphand (FR) 10 8 125
- Kyntara (GB) 10 8 125
- Ideal des Bordes (FR) 10 8 125
- Caesar Rock (IRE) 10 7 124
- Jupiter Allen (FR) 10 7 124
- Aworkinprogress (IRE) 10 4 121
- Alcedo (IRE) 10 4 121
- Latenightrumble (GB) 10 2 119
- Eyed (GB) 10 1 118
- Jasmin de Cotte (FR) 9 13 116
- One More Stroke (IRE) 9 12 115
- Zertakt (FR) 9 11 114
- Not Qualified: Chigorin, Cleatus Poolaw, Karuma Grey, The Short Go, Walking On Air, Westerninthepark
Style Wednesday – Wednesday 12th March
2.40pm £110,000 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 5f
Horse Wgt Rating
- Langer Dan (IRE) 12 0 158
- Pied Piper (GB) 11 10 154
- Maxxum (IRE) 11 9 153
- Ballyadam (IRE) 11 7 151
- Gold Tweet (FR) 11 7 151
- Blueking d'Oroux (FR) 11 4 148
- Salver (FR) 11 4 148
- Hang In There (IRE) 11 3 147
- Altobelli (IRE) 11 3 147
- Eagle Fang (IRE) 11 3 147
- Farren Glory (IRE) 11 3 147
- Sandor Clegane (IRE) 11 3 147
- Colonel Mustard (FR) 11 2 146
- Jimmy du Seuil (FR) 11 2 146
- Tounsivator (FR) 11 1 145
- Sa Fureur (IRE) 11 1 145
- Beacon Edge (IRE) 11 1 145
- Gala Marceau (FR) 11 1 145
- Kala Conti (FR) 11 1 145
- Steel Ally (FR) 11 0 144
- Al Gasparo (FR) 11 0 144
- Staffordshire Knot (IRE) 10 13 143
- Supersundae (FR) 10 13 143
- Santos Blue (GB) 10 12 142
- Wodhooh (FR) 10 11 141
- Impose Toi (FR) 10 11 141
- Ndaawi (GB) 10 10 140
- Beckett Rock (IRE) 10 10 140
- Bunting (FR) 10 9 139
- Bugise Seagull (IRE) 10 9 139
- No Questions Asked (IRE) 10 8 138
- No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 10 8 138
- King Alexander (IRE) 10 7 137
- Bo Zenith (FR) 10 7 137
- Comfort Zone (IRE) 10 7 137
- Might I (IRE) 10 7 137
- Be Aware (FR) 10 7 137
- Uncle Bert (GB) 10 6 136
- The Enabler (IRE) 10 6 136
- Samui (GB) 10 6 136
- Anna Bunina (FR) 10 6 136
- West Balboa (IRE) 10 6 136
- D Art D Art (FR) 10 6 136
- Queens Gamble (IRE) 10 6 136
- Kopeck de Mee (FR) 10 6 136
- Feet of A Dancer (FR) 10 6 136
- Thecompanysergeant (GB) 10 6 136
- Joyeux Machin (FR) 10 5 135
- Karafon (FR) 10 5 135
- Jeriko du Reponet (FR) 10 5 135
- Patter Merchant (IRE) 10 4 134
- Doyen Quest (IRE) 10 3 133
- Sporting Glory (IRE) 10 3 133
- Lossiemouth (GB) 10 3 133
- Captain Morgs (IRE) 10 3 133
- Minella Missile (IRE) 10 3 133
- Vischio (IRE) 10 3 133
- Beat The Bat (IRE) 10 3 133
- Park of Kings (IRE) 10 2 132
- Kings Hill (IRE) 10 2 132
- Finest Evermore (IRE) 10 1 131
- Prends Garde A Toi (FR) 10 1 131
- Jipcot (FR) 10 1 131
- Punctuation (GB) 10 1 131
- Donnie Devito (IRE) 10 1 131
- Ike Sport (FR) 10 1 131
- Eagles Reign (IRE) 10 1 131
- Classic King (IRE) 10 1 131
- Highwind (FR) 10 0 130
- Petrol Head (IRE) 10 0 130
- Saint Anapolino (FR) 10 0 130
- Dr Eggman (FR) 10 0 130
- Stormbreaker (GB) 10 0 130
- Mordor (FR) 10 0 130
- Blaze The Way (IRE) 9 13 129
- Josh The Boss (GB) 9 13 129
- Deep Cave (IRE) 9 13 129
- Harsh (GB) 9 12 128
- Guard The Moon (GB) 9 12 128
- Idem (FR) 9 12 128
- Spirit d'Aunou (FR) 9 11 127
- Fenway Park (IRE) 9 11 127
- Double Powerful (IRE) 9 11 127
- Aston Martini (GB) 9 10 126
- Royale Margaux (FR) 9 10 126
- Timmy Tuesday (IRE) 9 9 125
- Spirits Bay (GB) 9 9 125
- Cormier (IRE) 9 8 124
- Blenkinsop (GB) 9 6 122
- Hamsiyann (IRE) 9 5 121
- Country Park (IRE) 9 4 120
- Jacovec Cavern (GB) 9 4 120
- Kimy (FR) 8 12 114
- Not Qualified: Gentleman Bill, Kap Vert, Newton Tornado
3.20pm £75,000 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (A Limited Handicap) 3m 5f 56y
Horse Wgt Rating
- Stumptown (IRE) 11 10 157
- Conflated (IRE) 11 10 157
- Galvin (IRE) 11 7 154
- Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 11 5 152
- Coko Beach (FR) 11 3 150
- Iwilldoit (GB) 11 3 150
- French Dynamite (FR) 11 3 150
- Vanillier (FR) 11 0 147
- Minella Crooner (IRE) 10 13 146
- Roi Mage (FR) 10 12 145
- Latenightpass (GB) 10 11 144
- Chemical Energy (IRE) 10 10 143
- Mister Coffey (FR) 10 10 143
- Busselton (FR) 10 5 138
- Gevrey (FR) 10 5 138
- The Goffer (IRE) 10 4 137
- Escaria Ten (FR) 10 1 134
- Chambard (FR) 9 13 132
- Slipway (IRE) 9 13 132
- Placenet (FR) 9 11 130
- Iceo Madrik (FR) 9 11 130
- Deise Aba (IRE) 9 11 130
- Unanswered Prayers (IRE) 9 9 128
- Three By Two (IRE) 9 8 127
- The Big Breakaway (IRE) 9 6 125
- Motu Fareone (IRE) 9 6 125
- Bodhisattva (IRE) 9 5 124
- Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 9 1 120
- Back On The Lash (GB) 9 0 119
- Sporting Ace (IRE) 9 0 119
4.40pm £150,000 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 1m 7f 199y
Horse Wgt Rating
- Edwardstone (GB) 12 0 159
- JPR One (IRE) 11 11 156
- Sa Fureur (IRE) 11 10 155
- Springwell Bay (GB) 11 9 154
- Dancing On My Own (IRE) 11 7 152
- Hunters Yarn (IRE) 11 7 152
- Kalif du Berlais (FR) 11 7 152
- Libberty Hunter (GB) 11 6 151
- My Mate Mozzie (IRE) 11 6 151
- Touch Me Not (IRE) 11 6 151
- Firefox (IRE) 11 5 150
- Pinkerton (IRE) 11 4 149
- American Mike (IRE) 11 3 148
- Nells Son (GB) 11 3 148
- Martator (FR) 11 2 147
- Dee Capo (FR) 11 1 146
- Path d'Oroux (FR) 11 0 145
- Gunsight Ridge (GB) 11 0 145
- Unexpected Party (FR) 10 13 144
- General Medrano (IRE) 10 12 143
- Fringill Dike (IRE) 10 11 142
- Calico (GER) 10 10 141
- Editeur du Gite (FR) 10 9 140
- So Scottish (FR) 10 8 139
- San Salvador (IRE) 10 8 139
- The King of Prs (IRE) 10 7 138
- What's Up Darling (IRE) 10 7 138
- The Other Mozzie (IRE) 10 7 138
- Harper's Brook (IRE) 10 6 137
- Ha d'Or (FR) 10 6 137
- Traprain Law (FR) 10 5 136
- Gaelic Arc (IRE) 10 4 135
- Western Zephyr (IRE) 10 4 135
- Jazzy Matty (FR) 10 4 135
- An Peann Dearg (IRE) 10 3 134
- Midnight It Is (GB) 10 3 134
- Third Time Lucki (IRE) 10 3 134
- Asta La Pasta (IRE) 10 1 132
- Conyers Hill (IRE) 10 0 131
- Jasko des Dames (FR) 10 0 131
- Sans Bruit (FR) 9 13 130
- Primoz (IRE) 9 13 130
- Dr T J Eckleburg (IRE) 9 13 130
- First Street (GB) 9 11 128
- Cabhfuilfungi (IRE) 9 6 123
- Hypotenus (GB) 9 1 118
St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday 13th March
2.00pm £125,000 Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (Grade 2) 2m 4f 127y
Horse Wgt Rating
- Springwell Bay (GB) 11 12 154
- Croke Park (IRE) 11 12 154
- Jingko Blue (FR) 11 9 151
- Firefox (IRE) 11 8 150
- Jordans (FR) 11 6 148
- Caldwell Potter (FR) 11 4 146
- Dee Capo (FR) 11 4 146
- Tullyhill (FR) 11 4 146
- Answer To Kayf (GB) 11 3 145
- Path d'Oroux (FR) 11 3 145
- Blizzard of Oz (IRE) 11 3 145
- Masaccio (IRE) 11 2 144
- Sequestered (IRE) 11 2 144
- Ashdale Bob (IRE) 11 2 144
- Asian Master (IRE) 11 2 144
- Loughglynn (IRE) 11 1 143
- Insurrection (IRE) 11 0 142
- Nurburgring (IRE) 10 13 143
- O'Moore Park (IRE) 10 12 140
- Thecompanysergeant (GB) 10 11 139
- Jagwar (FR) 10 11 139
- Anyway (GER) 10 11 139
- Peaky Boy (IRE) 10 11 139
- San Salvador (IRE) 10 11 139
- Westport Cove (FR) 10 11 139
- The Other Mozzie (IRE) 10 10 138
- What's Up Darling (IRE) 10 10 138
- Pic Roc (IRE) 10 9 137
- Personal Ambition (IRE) 10 9 137
- Fascile Mode (IRE) 10 8 136
- Densworth (IRE) 10 8 136
- Western Zephyr (IRE) 10 7 135
- Moon D'Orange (FR) 10 7 135
- Jazzy Matty (FR) 10 7 135
- No Flies On Him (IRE) 10 6 134
- An Peann Dearg (IRE) 10 6 134
- Lord of Thunder (IRE) 10 6 134
- Western Diego (IRE) 10 6 134
- Shantreusse (IRE) 10 6 134
- Release The Beast (IRE) 10 4 132
- Classic Maestro (IRE) 10 4 132
- Asta La Pasta (IRE) 10 4 132
- Billytherealbigred (GB) 10 4 134
- Guard Your Dreams (GB) 10 4 132
- Theatre Man (IRE) 10 4 132
- Es Perfecto (IRE) 10 4 132
- Bhaloo (IRE) 10 2 130
- Riskintheground (IRE) 10 2 130
- Ryan's Rocket (IRE) 10 2 130
- Shanbally Kid (IRE) 10 1 129
- Leader In The Park (IRE) 10 1 129
- Galunggung (FR) 10 1 129
- Tedley (GB) 10 0 128
- Donnacha (IRE) 10 0 128
- First Street (GB) 10 0 128
- Individualiste (FR) 9 8 122
- Alcedo (IRE) 9 7 121
- The Famous Five (FR) 9 6 120
- Tapley (GB) 9 2 116
2.40pm £110,000 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 7f 213y
Horse Wgt Rating
- The Wallpark (IRE) 12 0 152
- Gwennie May Boy (IRE) 11 11 149
- Monmiral (FR) 11 11 149
- Franciscan Rock (IRE) 11 9 147
- Thomas Mor (IRE) 11 5 143
- Karl des Tourelles (FR) 11 1 139
- Bugise Seagull (IRE) 11 1 139
- Win Some Lose Some (IRE) 11 0 138
- Harbour Lake (IRE) 10 13 137
- Supreme Gift (IRE) 10 12 136
- D Art D Art (FR) 10 12 136
- Feet of A Dancer (FR) 10 12 136
- Henry's Friend (IRE) 10 11 135
- Lucky Lyreen (IRE) 10 11 135
- Jeriko du Reponet (FR) 10 11 135
- Patter Merchant (IRE) 10 10 134
- Henri The Second (FR) 10 10 134
- Will The Wise (IRE) 10 10 134
- Lossiemouth (GB) 10 9 133
- One Big Bang (IRE) 10 9 133
- Super Survivor (IRE) 10 7 131
- Jipcot (FR) 10 7 131
- J'Ai Froid (IRE) 10 7 131
- West To The Bridge (IRE) 10 7 131
- Maxi Mac Gold (FR) 10 7 131
- Shanagh Bob (IRE) 10 7 131
- Doddiethegreat (IRE) 10 7 131
- Catch Him Derry (IRE) 10 5 129
- Guard The Moon (GB) 10 4 128
- Zain Nights (GB) 10 4 128
- Idem (FR) 10 4 128
- Firestream (GB) 10 3 127
- Long Draw (IRE) 10 3 127
- Whatsavailable (IRE) 10 3 127
- Up For Parol (IRE) 10 3 127
- Koori Star (IRE) 10 1 125
- American Sniper (IRE) 10 0 124
- Gold In The Rivers (IRE) 9 12 122
- Not Qualified: Nab Wood, Sole Solution, Staffordshire Knot
4.40pm £150,000 Trustatrader Plate Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 2m 4f 127y
Horse Wgt Rating
- Conflated (IRE) 12 0 157
- Gentleman de Mee (FR) 11 13 156
- Sa Fureur (IRE) 11 12 155
- Springwell Bay (GB) 11 11 154
- Firefox (IRE) 11 7 150
- Zanahiyr (IRE) 11 7 150
- Pinkerton (IRE) 11 6 149
- Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 11 6 149
- American Mike (IRE) 11 5 148
- Jordans (FR) 11 5 148
- Fugitif (FR) 11 5 148
- Dee Capo (FR) 11 3 146
- Path d'Oroux (FR) 11 2 145
- Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 11 2 145
- Il Ridoto (FR) 11 2 145
- Midnight River (GB) 11 2 145
- Colonel Harry (IRE) 11 2 145
- La Malmason (IRE) 11 1 144
- Masaccio (IRE) 11 1 144
- Marble Sands (FR) 11 0 143
- Life In The Park (IRE) 11 0 143
- Gemirande (FR) 10 13 142
- Seddon (IRE) 10 12 141
- Tahmuras (FR) 10 12 141
- San Salvador (IRE) 10 10 139
- Light N Strike (IRE) 10 10 139
- So Scottish (FR) 10 10 139
- Jagwar (FR) 10 10 139
- Grandeur d'Ame (FR) 10 10 139
- Thecompanysergeant (GB) 10 10 139
- Crebilly (IRE) 10 9 138
- The Other Mozzie (IRE) 10 9 138
- What's Up Darling (IRE) 10 9 138
- Ha d'Or (FR) 10 8 137
- Personal Ambition (IRE) 10 8 137
- Riaan (IRE) 10 7 136
- Mars Harper (GB) 10 7 136
- Western Zephyr (IRE) 10 6 135
- Jazzy Matty (FR) 10 6 135
- Moon D'Orange (FR) 10 6 135
- Panic Attack (IRE) 10 6 135
- An Peann Dearg (IRE) 10 5 134
- Midnight It Is (GB) 10 5 134
- Lord of Thunder (IRE) 10 5 134
- Third Time Lucki (IRE) 10 5 134
- Shantreusse (IRE) 10 5 134
- Law Ella (IRE) 10 4 133
- Theatre Man (IRE) 10 3 132
- Guard Your Dreams (GB) 10 3 132
- Es Perfecto (IRE) 10 3 132
- Kotmask (FR) 10 3 132
- The Short Go (IRE) 10 3 132
- Lounge Lizard (GB) 10 2 131
- Galop de Chasse (FR) 10 1 130
- Issar d'Airy (FR) 10 1 130
- Torn And Frayed (FR) 9 13 128
- Straw Fan Jack (GB) 9 12 127
- Demnat (FR) 9 12 127
- Individualiste (FR) 9 7 122
5.20pm £75,000 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase 3m 2f
Horse Wgt Rating
- Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 12 0 145
- Duffle Coat (IRE) 12 0 145
- Fantastic Lady (FR) 11 13 144
- La Malmason (IRE) 11 13 144
- Yeah Man (IRE) 11 13 144
- Mr Vango (IRE) 11 12 143
- Favori de Champdou (FR) 11 12 143
- Richmond Lake (IRE) 11 11 142
- Resplendent Grey (IRE) 11 11 142
- Sa Majeste (FR) 11 11 142
- Stuzzikini (IRE) 11 9 140
- Johnnywho (IRE) 11 9 140
- Now Is The Hour (IRE) 11 8 139
- Gelino Bello (FR) 11 7 138
- Mint Boy (IRE) 11 7 138
- Busselton (FR) 11 7 138
- Katate Dori (FR) 11 6 137
- Whistle Stop Tour (IRE) 11 5 136
- Weveallbeencaught (IRE) 11 5 136
- Cleatus Poolaw (GB) 11 4 135
- Manothepeople (IRE) 11 4 135
- Escaria Ten (FR) 11 3 134
- Frero Banbou (FR) 11 3 134
- Transmission (IRE) 11 2 133
- Sine Nomine (GB) 11 2 133
- Hasthing (FR) 11 2 133
- Git Maker (FR) 11 2 133
- Nine Graces (GB) 11 2 133
- Midnight Our Fred (IRE) 11 1 132
- Chambard (FR) 11 1 132
- Will Do (IRE) 11 1 132
- Music of Tara (GB) 11 1 132
- Ask Anything (IRE) 11 1 132
- Where It All Began (IRE) 11 1 132
- Excello (FR) 11 1 132
- Westerninthepark (IRE) 11 1 132
- Gericault Roque (FR) 11 0 131
- Wiseguy (IRE) 10 13 130
- Credo (IRE) 10 13 130
- Hymac (IRE) 10 13 130
- Daily Present (IRE) 10 13 130
- Galop de Chasse (FR) 10 13 130
- Deise Aba (IRE) 10 13 130
- Now Where Or When (IRE) 10 13 130
- Pats Fancy (IRE) 10 13 130
- Grozni (FR) 10 12 129
- Walking On Air (IRE) 10 12 129
- Herakles Westwood (FR) 10 12 129
- Unanswered Prayers (IRE) 10 11 128
- Torn And Frayed (FR) 10 11 128
- Some Scope (GB) 10 10 127
- Dom of Mary (FR) 10 10 127
- Deeper Blue (FR) 10 10 127
- Undersupervision (IRE) 10 10 127
- Iris Emery (FR) 10 8 125
- Flash Collonges (FR) 10 8 125
- Hold That Taught (GB) 10 8 125
- Jupiter Allen (FR) 10 7 124
- Sainte Dona (FR) 10 5 122
- Fortescue (GB) 10 5 122
- Aworkinprogress (IRE) 10 4 121
- Gringo d'Aubrelle (FR) 10 3 120
- Back On The Lash (GB) 10 2 119
- Jasmin de Cotte (FR) 9 13 116
- Zertakt (FR) 9 11 114
- Gold Clermont (FR) 9 6 109
- Not Qualified: In d'Or, No Time To Wait
Gold Cup Day – Friday 14th March
2.00pm £110,000 William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 179y
Horse Wgt Rating
- Pied Piper (GB) 12 0 154
- Daddy Long Legs (FR) 11 12 152
- Burdett Road (GB) 11 10 150
- Lump Sum (FR) 11 7 147
- Farren Glory (IRE) 11 7 147
- My Mate Mozzie (IRE) 11 7 147
- Hunters Yarn (IRE) 11 7 147
- Karniquet (FR) 11 6 146
- King of Kingsfield (IRE) 11 6 146
- Colonel Mustard (FR) 11 6 146
- Jimmy du Seuil (FR) 11 6 146
- Absurde (FR) 11 6 146
- Tounsivator (FR) 11 5 145
- Fils d'Oudairies (FR) 11 5 145
- Gala Marceau (FR) 11 5 145
- Kala Conti (FR) 11 5 145
- Aspire Tower (IRE) 11 3 143
- Ethical Diamond (IRE) 11 3 143
- Pinot Gris (IRE) 11 3 143
- Hansard (IRE) 11 2 142
- Iberico Lord (FR) 11 2 142
- Kargese (FR) 11 1 141
- Favour And Fortune (IRE) 11 0 140
- Ndaawi (GB) 11 0 140
- Bunting (FR) 10 13 139
- Kabral du Mathan (FR) 10 13 139
- Knickerbockerglory (IRE) 10 13 139
- Gaucher (GB) 10 12 138
- Tellherthename (IRE) 10 11 137
- The Enabler (IRE) 10 10 136
- Samui (GB) 10 10 136
- First Street (GB) 10 10 136
- Kopeck de Mee (FR) 10 10 136
- McLaurey (IRE) 10 10 136
- Our Champ (IRE) 10 9 135
- Batman Girac (FR) 10 9 135
- Karafon (FR) 10 9 135
- Valgrand (FR) 10 8 134
- Alnilam (FR) 10 7 133
- Vischio (IRE) 10 7 133
- Cracking Rhapsody (IRE) 10 6 132
- Kings Hill (IRE) 10 6 132
- Milldam (FR) 10 6 132
- Ooh Betty (IRE) 10 6 132
- Lark In The Mornin (GER) 10 6 132
- Aucunrisque (FR) 10 6 132
- Jipcot (FR) 10 5 131
- Raglan Road (IRE) 10 5 131
- Highwind (FR) 10 4 130
- Welsh Charger (IRE) 10 4 130
- Petrol Head (IRE) 10 4 130
- Slugger (GB) 10 4 130
- Stormbreaker (GB) 10 4 130
- Mirabad (FR) 10 3 129
- Irish Panther (GB) 10 2 128
- Williethebuilder (IRE) 10 2 128
- Spirit d'Aunou (FR) 10 1 127
- Go Dante (GB) 10 1 127
- Norman Fletcher (GB) 10 1 127
- Fenway Park (IRE) 10 1 127
- Florida Dreams (IRE) 9 13 125
- Stormalong (IRE) 9 13 125
- Lario (GER) 9 13 125
- Cormier (IRE) 9 12 124
- Wilful (IRE) 9 10 122
- Stream of Stars (GB) 9 10 122
- Afadil (FR) 9 10 122
- All In You (FR) 9 8 120
- We're Red And Blue (GB) 9 8 120
- Country Park (IRE) 9 8 120
- Royal Way (FR) 9 4 116
- Not Qualified: Gentleman Bill, Kap Vert
5.20pm £75,000 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y
- Sa Fureur (IRE) 11 12 145
- Tounsivator (FR) 11 12 145
- Kala Conti (FR) 11 12 145
- Steel Ally (FR) 11 11 144
- Staffordshire Knot (IRE) 11 10 143
- Wodhooh (FR) 11 8 141
- Impose Toi (FR) 11 8 141
- Fleur In The Park (IRE) 11 7 140
- Ndaawi (GB) 11 7 140
- Bunting (FR) 11 6 139
- No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 11 5 138
- No Questions Asked (IRE) 11 5 138
- Minella Sixo (IRE) 11 4 137
- Comfort Zone (IRE) 11 4 137
- Bo Zenith (FR) 11 4 137
- Might I (IRE) 11 4 137
- First Street (GB) 11 3 136
- The Enabler (IRE) 11 3 136
- West Balboa (IRE) 11 3 136
- Uncle Bert (GB) 11 3 136
- McLaurey (IRE) 11 3 136
- Kopeck de Mee (FR) 11 3 136
- D Art D Art (FR) 11 3 136
- Taponthego (IRE) 11 2 135
- Karafon (FR) 11 2 135
- Push The Button (IRE) 11 2 135
- Patter Merchant (IRE) 11 1 134
- Act of Authority (FR) 11 1 134
- Will The Wise (IRE) 11 1 134
- Punta Del Este (FR) 11 0 133
- Gin Coco (FR) 11 0 133
- Captain Morgs (IRE) 11 0 133
- Vischio (IRE) 11 0 133
- Nurse Susan (FR) 11 0 133
- Minella Missile (IRE) 11 0 133
- Sporting Glory (IRE) 11 0 133
- Doyen Quest (IRE) 11 0 133
- Beat The Bat (IRE) 11 0 133
- Electric Mason (IRE) 10 13 132
- Park of Kings (IRE) 10 13 132
- West To The Bridge (IRE) 10 12 131
- Jipcot (FR) 10 12 131
- Raglan Road (IRE) 10 12 131
- Flash Collonges (FR) 10 12 131
- Punctuation (GB) 10 12 131
- Stormbreaker (GB) 10 11 130
- Petrol Head (IRE) 10 11 130
- Saint Anapolino (FR) 10 11 130
- Mordor (FR) 10 11 130
- Dr Eggman (FR) 10 11 130
- Jazzy Matty (FR) 10 11 130
- Highwind (FR) 10 11 130
- Blaze The Way (IRE) 10 10 129
- Deep Cave (IRE) 10 10 129
- Tonaghneave Well (IRE) 10 10 129
- East India Express (IRE) 10 10 129
- Guard The Moon (GB) 10 9 128
- Harsh (GB) 10 9 128
- Irish Panther (GB) 10 9 128
- Spirit d'Aunou (FR) 10 8 127
- Norman Fletcher (GB) 10 8 127
- Fenway Park (IRE) 10 8 127
- Firestream (GB) 10 8 127
- Wilde About Oscar (IRE) 10 7 126
- Aston Martini (GB) 10 7 126
- Timmy Tuesday (IRE) 10 6 125
- La Pinsonniere (FR) 10 6 125
- Go To War (IRE) 10 5 124
- Cormier (IRE) 10 5 124
- Blenkinsop (GB) 10 3 122
- Bridie's Beau (IRE) 10 3 122
- Tapley (GB) 10 2 121
- Hamsiyann (IRE) 10 2 121
- Jacovec Cavern (GB) 10 1 120
- Country Park (IRE) 10 1 120
- Kimy (FR) 9 9 114
- Not Qualified: Gentleman Bill, Kap Vert
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.