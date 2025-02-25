Cheltenham Festival 2025 tips | Handicappers that catch the eye after the weights are published

Famous Bridge (Ultima Handicap Chase)

With the National Hunt Chase now seemingly a case of who can hide their light under a bushel best (Gavin Cromwell) in strong novice chases, I’m concentrating on the more established runners of the Ultima Handicap Chase. With the exception of the clearly well-handicapped Corach Rambler, it has generally paid in recent times to race close to the pace in the Ultima, with The Conditional (2020), Vintage Clouds (2021) and Chianti Classico (2024) all prominently-ridden winners in renewals that were dominated by those ridden positively. Ante-post mover The Changing Man fits that bill, but he hasn’t been missed in the betting, and at bigger odds I’m interested in 20/1 chance Famous Bridge. He may not be one of the interesting Irish (or French) runners whose connections have been waiting on a handicap mark, but he’s an uncomplicated, strong stayer who looks underestimated. A winner in first-time cheekpieces at Haydock last time out from just out of the weights, the handicapper has only allotted a real-terms 4 lb rise which means he is still just 3 lb higher than when a creditable fourth – ridden more patiently than usual - in the Ultima last year. Back to more positive tactics, he can give the Trevor Hemmings family more success in a race that has been kind to them over the years. (Nic Doggett)

You suspect Paul Nolan will be delighted to see Sandor Clegane allotted a rating of 147, the same as his Irish mark. Entered in the Coral Cup and the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, it looks a bit of a no brainer to go down the handicap route now and while he’s a proven stayer he has travelled through his races this season like he might just appreciate the demands of a big-field high-tempo handicap. His Festival record is pretty good, as he was third in an Albert Bartlett (later disqualified) and then last year he was fourth behind Fact To File in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. He has shaped well returned to hurdling this campaign and his shrewd trainer has struck a couple of times in Festival handicaps over the years despite not loading too many bullets. He might need softer ground to get involved, especially over the 2m5f trip, but he’s one of the Irish horses that has been given a chance by the BHA handicapper and the currently available 33/1 might be a pipe dream if he lines up with his preferred conditions on day two. (Ben Linfoot)

Beat The Bat (Coral Cup / Martin Pipe)

His handicap mark was a known quantity but it is obviously interesting to see where Beat The Bat slotted in at the weights for the two contests in which he holds an entry. Newbury's big handicap hurdle earlier this month has historically been a reasonable pointer for the Cheltenham Festival and Beat The Bat certainly caught the eye. He looked flat to the boards for much of the two miles but kept plugging away in the straight to finish 13 lengths behind the impressive Joyeuse in fifth. His reappearance came over two miles three at Haydock and his first two runs over hurdles last season were over a similar trip and two miles has simply looked too sharp for him the last twice but those runs in relatively big field handicaps are likely to have taught him plenty. A half-sister won over three miles two and he's entitled to improve - and he will need to - for the stiffer test of whichever option he takes up and Beat The Bat appeals as one who has plenty of potential to progress once faced with a more suitable test. (Ian Ogg)