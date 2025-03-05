Cheltenham Festival 2025: Three course specialists to consider

Timeform’s Andrew Asquith highlights three horses that are fully effective at Cheltenham and have produced their best efforts on Timeform’s figures at the track.

Ballyadam (Coral Cup) Ballyadam hasn’t won at Cheltenham, but on Timeform’s figures he has run some of his best races at the track. He finished runner-up to Appreciate It in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2021, was fifth in the County Hurdle in 2022 and 2023, and produced a career-best effort when runner-up to Langer Dan in the Coral Cup 12 months ago. Ballyadam cruised into contention on that occasion, shaping like a well-handicapped horse, but he had to make up quite a bit of ground on the winner and was never able to reel him in once he had flown. Langer Dan hasn’t done much for that form since, but he’s another who appears to come alive in the spring, and Ballyadam easily got the job done on his seasonal return at Punchestown over the Christmas period. Given he goes well when fresh, he has likely been saved for another crack at the Coral Cup and, though he’ll be 4lb higher this year, he certainly isn’t a horse to underestimate representing the Henry de Bromhead yard that has found its feet recently and knows how to prepare one for the Festival.

Ginny’s Destiny (Plate Handicap Chase) It hasn’t been a good season for Ginny’s Destiny so far as he was pulled up on his return when starting favourite for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at the November meeting, and he also underperformed in the Peterborough Chase and on Trials Day last time. He clearly has questions to answer, though it may be too soon to write him off fully given how progressive he was last season when he won three times at Cheltenham, notably beating Grey Dawning (albeit a little fortuitously and in receipt of weight) in a novice before following up in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase at the Trials meeting. Ginny’s Destiny also ran a cracker when runner-up to Grey Dawning in the Golden Miller Novices' Chase at the Festival 12 months ago, producing a career-best effort and in turn proving himself the second best novice chaser in Britain at the time. He also finished runner-up in another Grade 1 at Aintree’s Grand National meeting and the level of form he showed last season makes him look dangerously handicapped from a mark of 149, just 2lb higher than his last win in a handicap, and reports are that Paul Nicholls has got him fully fit (apparently needs lots of work).