Cheltenham Festival 2024 tips | Five to follow from Mark Howard

One Jump Ahead author and Racing TV analyst Mark Howard offers his five to follow at next week's Cheltenham Festival.

Warrior the Arkle bet During the last ten years, the Arkle Trophy (2.10) has been won by the likes of Un De Sceaux, Douvan, Altior, Shishkin, Edwardstone and El Fabiolo. There are only a couple of horses amongst the 15 entries who would be fit to the lace the boots of that half dozen, including GAELIC WARRIOR. The dual Grade 1 winner fluffed his lines at the DRF last month though having got worked up in the preliminaries and failing to settle during the Ladbrokes Novice Chase. Well beaten when parting company with Paul Townend at the last, he drops back to the minimum trip for the first time since landing a Grade B handicap hurdle off top weight at the same meeting in 2023. The Rich and Susannah Ricci owned six year old had looked imperious on his two previous runs over fences at Punchestown and Limerick and, while Prestbury Park hasn’t brought out the best in him in two earlier visits, he didn’t perform badly finishing runner-up in the Boodles (beaten a short head) and the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. The highest rated runner in the field, his form figures at Grade 1 level are 211U and Willie Mullins is looking for his sixth win in the last ten years. Matata is likely to lead early on, but it won’t be long before the pink and green runner takes over.

Fureur fancied in Grand Annual Novices have won two of the last four renewals of the Grand Annual Handicap Chase (4.50) on Wednesday, including the Gordon Elliott trained Chosen Mate in 2020. SA FUREUR was a three times winner over hurdles last season, including a Grade 3 event at Thurles (2m 4f : Good) in February when beating Buddy One (now rated 152) by a short head. Sent off favourite for the Coral Cup twelve months ago, the seven year old never landed a blow having been hampered a couple of times. Sent chasing, he remains a maiden after three starts (rated 145) but has been competing in good company. Still in contention when falling at the third last at Navan in November behind Facile Vega and Inthepocket, he was a fortunate winner next time when left clear at the last at Fairyhouse (would have been a respectable second behind Arkle Trophy bound Hunters Yarn). Two and a quarter lengths runner-up to former Festival winner Quilixios at Naas (2m : Soft) last time, the form received a boost when the third (Mister Policeman) won easily next time. His form figures over the trip are 3421F12 and his career wins have been gained in field sizes of 22,9,8 and 12. Unexposed over fences, he was previously owned by Caldwell Construction Ltd but was bought on behalf of Bective Stud to remain in the yard for €330,000 in February.

Take Tea to stay all day The Stayers’ Hurdle on Thursday (3.30) has been narrowed down to 18 at the latest forfeit stage with three twelve year olds amongst the field, including previous winners Paisley Park and Sire Du Berlais. Five years their junior, TEAHUPOO has a golden opportunity to make amends for his narrow defeat twelve months ago. With the same connections’ Irish Point switching to the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, Gordon Elliott’s ex-French gelding has every chance to register his third Grade 1 win. Significantly, the Cullentra outfit have kept the Masked Marvel gelding fresh since landing the Hattons Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December (102 days). A lengths scorer from Impaire Et Passe, the pair were a dozen lengths clear of the rest. Three parts of a length third last year behind stablemate Sire Du Berlais, he is a year older now and remains unexposed over staying distances (134). While the media will be concentrating on the former winners in the twilight of their careers, plus Fergal O’Brien will doubtless receive plenty of column inches and air time in his quest for that illusive first Festival winner courtesy of the improving Crambo, Teahupoo has the form in the book, has course experience and is the right age. He deserves to be favourite and the more rain the better.

Jade to sparkle in Dawn Run The beautifully bred Brighterdaysahead is many people’s banker of the week in the Ryanair Mares’ Novice Hurdle on Thursday (4.50). Unbeaten in five career starts, Gordon Elliott’s runner is a younger sibling of Grade 1 winning former stablemates Mighty Potter and Caldwell Potter. However, I am keen on the prospects of another mare with a 100% record, namely JADE DE GRUGY who is bidding to provide Willie Mullins with his sixth win in the two miles contest, although a first since 2020. Purchased for €230,000 in October 2022 following a French bumper success, the Doctor Dino filly wasn’t sighted for 452 days prior to making an impressive start to her career in Ireland. A fifteen lengths scorer from the useful Butcher Hollow in a two and a half miles maiden hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival, she then made a seamless transition into Graded company when taking the Grade 3 Solerina Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse – a tried and trust route for Closutton inmates with Limini (2016) and Laurina (2018) completing the Solerina / Mares Novices’ Hurdle double – by an unextended six and a half lengths. A slick jumper with speed and stamina, the New course at Prestbury Park shouldn’t hold any terrors for the five year old. With only 13 mares left it, this year’s renewal is already guaranteed its smallest field since the contest was introduced in 2016.

Magical bet in County conundrum The weights aren’t expected to rise in the County Hurdle (2.10) on Friday with Pied Piper set to shoulder 12st in his quest to go one better than last year. That means MAGICAL ZOE will be carrying 11st 2lb following the decision to run here rather than the Mares’ Hurdle on the opening afternoon. Henry De Bromhead’s six year old stayed on strongly to fill the runners-up berth in the Jack De Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle over the same course and distance in 2023. Successful in a Listed mares’ hurdle at Gowran Park in the Autumn, she chased home Irish Point in a Grade 3 at Down Royal in November before returning to action in a Listed handicap hurdle at the DRF at Leopardstown over the minimum trip. Three and a half lengths second off 137, she is seven pounds higher now but enjoys a fast run race over a stiff two miles. Her form figures over the trip are 1112122 and, even though she handles slow ground, her trainer feels she is better on a sounder surface.