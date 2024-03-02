Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Galopin Des Champs is your Gold Cup winner
Could Galopin be vulnerable in the Gold Cup?

Cheltenham Festival 2024 - the favourites to avoid, including Galopin Des Champs

By Stu Jones
09:52 · SUN March 03, 2024

Stu Jones goes through the market leaders for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival and picks out four hotpots to oppose.

Click here for Cheltenham Stable Tours

Embassy Gardens – National Hunt Chase

There’s little doubt that Embassy Gardens is potentially tailor-made for the extreme test the National Hunt Chase offers, most impressive when winning both his starts over fences so far, but quite whether he’s done enough to justify being as short as 2/1 for the final race of Day One is very much debatable.

Embassy Gardens is better than he could show over hurdles, but the fact remains that his form in that discipline was still some way inferior to several of those behind him in the betting for this, whilst it remains concerning that he essentially bombed out on each of his two previous starts the top level.

With the likes of Corbetts Cross, Salvadore Ziggy and Broadway Boy all very likely opponents, Embassy Gardens now looks one to oppose at current odds.

Minella Indo – Cross Country Chase

It’s not hard to see why Minella Indo heads the market for this year’s Cross Country Chase, a former Gold Cup winner having just his second start in this discipline, but prices around the 15/8 mark look cramped given the potential opposition.

Henry de Bromhead’s veteran took well to the unique test when fourth to Latenightpass back in December, but with a couple of runs under his belt, it was a touch disappointing he couldn’t see things out as well as a big move on the home turn promised.

He’s obviously entitled to improve for that experience, though it’s not like consistency has been a forte of his in recent seasons and he still needs to prove he retains enough ability to trouble the Gordon Elliott-trained trio of Galvin, Delta Works and Coko Beach.

Essentially, he looks a very opposable favourite.

WILLIE MULLINS CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL STABLE TOUR - THE FINAL WORD

Dinoblue – Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase

Unsurprisingly, it’s a pair of Willie Mullins-trained runners that head the market for a race he’s won two of the three previous renewals of, with last year’s Grand Annual runner-up Dinoblue a shade of odds on with several firms. However, there are reasons to think she’s worth opposing at such prohibitive odds.

Firstly, her form is not all that superior to that of her stable Allegorie De Vassy and that rival has proved on several occasions that she stays this far. Contrastingly, Dinoblue has had just the one previous start at the trip and, though a never-nearer fourth in a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse, there are still some reservations about her truly relishing the stiff test at the trip this is likely to represent.

Throw in a couple of thriving sorts who are relative unknown quantities at the highest level in the shape of Limerick Lace and Brides Hill, and this begins to look quite a bit more competitive than the current betting suggests.

Galopin des Champs – Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Perhaps the trickiest of the quartet to justify opposing. Last year’s winner having bounced back from an underwhelming reappearance with back-to-back Grade 1 successes at Leopardstown, comfortably reversing Punchestown form with Fast or Slow when the pair met last time.

That said, his jumping wasn’t nearly so polished as it had been at the Christmas meeting and, when taking into account his errors at Punchestown and the early scares he had in last year’s Gold Cup, that area is something of a concern when faced with taking the even-money generally available about his chances this time around.

Granted it’s hardly a vintage renewal, but Fastorslow still provides viable opposition having already beaten him twice in the past, whilst Shishkin would more than likely have won the King George had he stood up and, on his best form/behaviour, would have a serious shout of upsetting the favourite.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo