Cheltenham Festival 2024 - the favourites to avoid, including Galopin Des Champs

Embassy Gardens – National Hunt Chase

There’s little doubt that Embassy Gardens is potentially tailor-made for the extreme test the National Hunt Chase offers, most impressive when winning both his starts over fences so far, but quite whether he’s done enough to justify being as short as 2/1 for the final race of Day One is very much debatable.

Embassy Gardens is better than he could show over hurdles, but the fact remains that his form in that discipline was still some way inferior to several of those behind him in the betting for this, whilst it remains concerning that he essentially bombed out on each of his two previous starts the top level.

With the likes of Corbetts Cross, Salvadore Ziggy and Broadway Boy all very likely opponents, Embassy Gardens now looks one to oppose at current odds.

Minella Indo – Cross Country Chase

It’s not hard to see why Minella Indo heads the market for this year’s Cross Country Chase, a former Gold Cup winner having just his second start in this discipline, but prices around the 15/8 mark look cramped given the potential opposition.

Henry de Bromhead’s veteran took well to the unique test when fourth to Latenightpass back in December, but with a couple of runs under his belt, it was a touch disappointing he couldn’t see things out as well as a big move on the home turn promised.

He’s obviously entitled to improve for that experience, though it’s not like consistency has been a forte of his in recent seasons and he still needs to prove he retains enough ability to trouble the Gordon Elliott-trained trio of Galvin, Delta Works and Coko Beach.

Essentially, he looks a very opposable favourite.