Cheltenham Festival 2024 reports, results and free video replays for day four

A review of the action from day four of the Cheltenham Festival where Majborough won the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Majborough maintains Mullins domination Majborough (6/1) and Mark Walsh led home a one-two for Willie Mullins in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, his fourth success in the juvenile contest in the last five years. Mullins had a typically strong hand and it was Majborough and Kargese who proved best of his seven runners, having the race between them heading to the final flight. They jumped the last together but Majborough proved the stronger on the climb to the line, winning by a length and a half. A further four and a half lengths back was Salver, trained by Gary Moore, who ran a fine race in third. Nurburgring stayed on into fourth with Storm Heart fifth and Salvator Mundi sixth on debut for Mullins. Kargese had won the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival from Storm Heart, Majborough and Bunting but the third home, owned by JP McManus, was the horse that many took out of the race, his first since arriving from France. They were vindicated as Majborough produced an impressive performance under more patient tactics although his trainer revealed that had not been the plan.

