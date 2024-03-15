Cheltenham Festival 2024 reports, results and free video replays for day four

A review of the action from day four of the Cheltenham Festival where Majborough won the JCB Triumph Hurdle.
Majborough (6/1) and Mark Walsh led home a one-two for Willie Mullins in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, his fourth success in the juvenile contest in the last five years.
Mullins had a typically strong hand and it was Majborough and Kargese who proved best of his seven runners, having the race between them heading to the final flight.
They jumped the last together but Majborough proved the stronger on the climb to the line, winning by a length and a half.
A further four and a half lengths back was Salver, trained by Gary Moore, who ran a fine race in third. Nurburgring stayed on into fourth with Storm Heart fifth and Salvator Mundi sixth on debut for Mullins.
Kargese had won the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival from Storm Heart, Majborough and Bunting but the third home, owned by JP McManus, was the horse that many took out of the race, his first since arriving from France.
They were vindicated as Majborough produced an impressive performance under more patient tactics although his trainer revealed that had not been the plan.
"Looking at the cards this morning I thought we had some really nice chances," said Mullins. "But you never know the way things go but at least it's started off well; very pleased.
"This horse is so untypical of what a Triumph Hurdle horse is; he's a big three-mile chaser to me. When he came into the yard and they told me he was a Triumph Hurdle horse, I looked at this fellow and thought this can't be right.
"Then we started working him and we could see; he gallops more than has speed and Danny (Mullins, rider of Kargese) had him covered for speed coming round the last bend but Mark said to me when he got off him at Leopardstown the last day this fellow jumps and gallops. His intention today was to make the running and Danny's intention was to make the running so it shows how fast the pace was as they were fourth and fifth going around the whole way and that's how fast the pace was of this race.
"Then when Danny went on, I could see Mark still winding him up and going for one jump at the last, he got that jump and he just ground that out as Mark said he would.
"I never like going novice chasing with a horse that young but we'll see; I'm sure JP and Frank (Berry) will have their views so we'll throw it all in the hat."
Of the runner-up and his other runners, he added: "She ran a cracker. I'd be very happy with all of mine the way they ran."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.