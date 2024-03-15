Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Majborough wins under Mark Walsh
Majborough wins under Mark Walsh

Cheltenham Festival 2024 reports, results and free video replays for day four

By Sporting Life
13:55 · FRI March 15, 2024

A review of the action from day four of the Cheltenham Festival where Majborough won the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Majborough maintains Mullins domination

Majborough (6/1) and Mark Walsh led home a one-two for Willie Mullins in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, his fourth success in the juvenile contest in the last five years.

Mullins had a typically strong hand and it was Majborough and Kargese who proved best of his seven runners, having the race between them heading to the final flight.

They jumped the last together but Majborough proved the stronger on the climb to the line, winning by a length and a half.

A further four and a half lengths back was Salver, trained by Gary Moore, who ran a fine race in third. Nurburgring stayed on into fourth with Storm Heart fifth and Salvator Mundi sixth on debut for Mullins.

Kargese had won the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival from Storm Heart, Majborough and Bunting but the third home, owned by JP McManus, was the horse that many took out of the race, his first since arriving from France.

They were vindicated as Majborough produced an impressive performance under more patient tactics although his trainer revealed that had not been the plan.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"Looking at the cards this morning I thought we had some really nice chances," said Mullins. "But you never know the way things go but at least it's started off well; very pleased.

"This horse is so untypical of what a Triumph Hurdle horse is; he's a big three-mile chaser to me. When he came into the yard and they told me he was a Triumph Hurdle horse, I looked at this fellow and thought this can't be right.

"Then we started working him and we could see; he gallops more than has speed and Danny (Mullins, rider of Kargese) had him covered for speed coming round the last bend but Mark said to me when he got off him at Leopardstown the last day this fellow jumps and gallops. His intention today was to make the running and Danny's intention was to make the running so it shows how fast the pace was as they were fourth and fifth going around the whole way and that's how fast the pace was of this race.

"Then when Danny went on, I could see Mark still winding him up and going for one jump at the last, he got that jump and he just ground that out as Mark said he would.

"I never like going novice chasing with a horse that young but we'll see; I'm sure JP and Frank (Berry) will have their views so we'll throw it all in the hat."

Of the runner-up and his other runners, he added: "She ran a cracker. I'd be very happy with all of mine the way they ran."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo