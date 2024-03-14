Cheltenham Festival 2024 ground latest | Cheltenham 'soft' on New course; rain forecast

After a dry night at Prestbury Park the going remains soft with a few showers, forecast to bring 2-3 millimetres, expected around lunchtime.

The forecast was wrong earlier in the week when the track received 11mm on Champion Hurdle day, turning conditions on the Old course heavy in places for day one.

Nicky Henderson's Festival of woe continues as he's withdrawn Champ from the Stayers' Hurdle at 3.30, yet another non-runner on the back of big guns Constitution Hill, Jonbon and Shishkin missing the Festival.

He's had six of his nine Festival runners pull up this week.

Little Miss Dante is also a non-runner in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at 4.50 for Olly Murphy. Check out all the latest non-runners here.