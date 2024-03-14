Cheltenham Festival 2024 ground latest | Cheltenham heavy on hurdles course

The going on the hurdles course at Cheltenham is heavy for the final day of the Festival following 9mm of rain on Thursday and showers overnight.
It's soft, heavy in places on the chase course where the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup will be run at 3.30 this afternoon.
More showers are forecast through the day with the latest Met Office predictions saying there's a 50% chance of precipitation at 3pm and 80% at 4pm.
So far there are seven non-runners. Check out the latest list here.
