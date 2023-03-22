David Cleary provides part two of his paddock notes from the Cheltenham Festival and he focuses on the novices, juveniles and Champion Bumper.

The results of the races for novice and juvenile hurdlers, as well as that of the Champion Bumper, paint a dire picture of the state of British jumping and its ability to be competitive when faced with Irish-trained runners, particularly against those from the Willie Mullins yard. The Sky Bet Supreme set the tone for the week. The first eight home when all trained in Ireland, with Mullins fielding four of the first six. The five runners from British stables were sent off at 11/1, 25/1, 33/1, 40/1 and 200/1. Later that afternoon six of the first seven home in the Fred Winter were housed in Irish yards. The Ballymore, opening day 2, saw Mullins land a 1-2-3, with the fourth also from an Irish stable. The Paul Nicholls-trained Hermes Allen was sent off favourite, but disappointed. The Champion Bumper was another Irish benefit, 10 of the first 11 hailing from yards in Ireland (seven of the 10 trained by Mullins).

The victory of You Wear It Well, runner-up to Hermes Allen in the Challow, in the Dawn Run ensured it wasn't a clean sweep for the visitors in these races, and British yards managed another in the first six, with the favourite Luccia finishing fourth. A second British success came in the Albert Bartlett on the final day, Stay Away Fay gaining a gutsy victory. However, his four closest rivals were Irish-trained and he might not have won had Corbetts Cross not ducked out at the last. The Triumph was as abject a result for the home team as there was all week. The first 10 are trained in Ireland, Mullins responsible for the first four, seventh and ninth. Such total dominance was hardly a surprise, given the trio of British-trained hopefuls went off at 50/1, 66/1 and 250/1. It didn't help from a home perspective that Nicky Henderson didn't have a runner in either the Triumph or Supreme, and just a token one in the Ballymore. In general terms, this isn't a situation that will improve overnight. A more competitive structure and better returns for owners in Britain are key, but it will take time for those changes to have an impact. British jumping will continue to experience sobering weeks like this for some time to come. So far as the best novice performance of the week went, it would be hard to split Marine Nationale in the Supreme and Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore. Both scored with a fair bit in hand to remain unbeaten. Both races looked well up to standard. From the point of view of assessing the pair, it would be quite helpful were they to meet at Punchestown. Impaire Et Passe would have no trouble dropping back to two miles, given the speed he showed to settle matters in the Ballymore. If Constitution Hill stays over hurdles, then both this pair would seem likely to be sent chasing next season. Both have the physique for it, though perhaps some of those beaten have even more potential to improve for the switch to fences. Champ Kiely, third in the Ballymore, is a well-made sort and an obvious one to benefit from such a move, and he'll be suited by a step up in trip as well. The 2022 Champion Bumper runner-up American Mike is another athletic type who ought to jump a fence, but his record over hurdles isn't all that might have been expected. Fitted with a tongue strap first time in the Ballymore, he travelled well but didn't find much off the bridle.

Facile Vega, who'd beaten him a year ago, fared better in taking second behind Marine Nationale. A more measured ride than when only fifth at the Dublin Racing Festival looked as if might pay dividends when he swept to the front into the straight, but he had no answer to the winner's turn of foot from behind him. On his toes beforehand, despite being fitted with earplugs, Facile Vega has the look and demeanour of a chaser and he is bred to stay beyond two miles as well. He'll surely be back for another attempt at a second Festival victory next season, in the Arkle or the Turners. Although they finished well held, the two Olly Murphy runners in the Supreme also have potential to make chasers. Chasing Fire and Strong Leader came into the race unbeaten in three starts over hurdles each, but they hadn't run in better than a class 3 novice and five of the six wins had come at odds on. Their performances looked clear cases of not knowing enough for the task at hand. The race of the week for prospective chasers, at least from my position by the paddock, was the Albert Bartlett (replay below).

