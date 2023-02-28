The eight-year-old was magnificent from the front in the hands of Danny Mullins in both 2021 and 2022, but his chances of lighting up Prestbury Park for a third time appeared to be in the balance having met with a setback following defeat in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

His hopes of making the Festival were described as no better than “50-50” at the time, but connections are now happy with their charge, who returns to his beloved Cheltenham as the 6-1 joint-fourth favourite with the race sponsor.

“We’re happy now and we’re on target to run,” said Cromwell.

“Obviously he missed a bit of work and that isn’t ideal, but we’re happy with him nonetheless. He’s in good form and hopefully now we can get him over there in one piece.

“With such an unideal prep, hopefully he doesn’t have as big a target on his back and we can be slightly under the radar.

“But we’re delighted to be getting him there – a month ago we were very unsure whether we would, so it’s great to be thinking he’s certainly going to run.”