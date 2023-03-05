Ben Linfoot looks at the horses that have won at the four-day Cheltenham Festival after over 100 days off the track, before highlighting six to follow at this year's meeting.

Keeping the dream alive? “They will head straight to Cheltenham,” may be six words you dread hearing as a jumps racing fan, especially when they are uttered in the early months of the season, but the strategy is commonplace at the modern Cheltenham Festival. The reasons for keeping a horse off the track before the big meeting are varied. Protecting a handicap mark, having a horse that is best fresh, avoiding winter ground and simply keeping the dream alive have all been factors for those horses that rock up at the Festival without a recent run. Modern training facilities and methods lessen the need to get a run into a horse to prime them for the big day, and it won’t be a surprise to anyone that a total of 24 horses have won at the Festival following an absence of 100 days or more since the meeting was extended to four days in 2005. Willie Mullins is responsible for eight of those winners – five of which were solely down to Quevega – with Gordon Elliott, Jessica Harrington and David Pipe the other trainers to have had more than one Cheltenham Festival winner that had been off the track for 100 days or more.

Willie Mullins: My Cheltenham Festival team | THE FINAL WORD

100+ days off club since Festival went four days in 2005 Arctic Fire, Willie Mullins, County Hurdle, 2017, 418 days off Drombeag, Jonjo O’Neill, Fox Hunters’, 2007, 324 days off Quevega, Willie Mullins, Mares’ Hurdle, 2011, 327 days off Penhill, Willie Mullins, Stayers’ Hurdle, 2018, 323 days off Quevega, Willie Mullins, Mares’ Hurdle, 2013, 320 days off Quevega, Willie Mullins, Mares’ Hurdle, 2014, 320 days off Quevega, Willie Mullins, Mares’ Hurdle, 2012, 313 days off Quevega, Willie Mullins, Mares’ Hurdle, 2010, 296 days off Croco Bay, Ben Case, Grand Annual, 2019, 227 days off Eglantine Du Seuil, Willie Mullins, Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, 2019, 180 days off Rock The World, Jessica Harrington, Grand Annual, 2017, 146 days off Moon Racer, David Pipe, Champion Bumper, 2015, 144 days off Galvin, Ian Ferguson, National Hunt Chase, 2021, 144 days off Tiger Roll, Gordon Elliott, National Hunt Chase, 2017, 134 days off Superb Story, Dan Skelton, County Hurdle, 2016, 124 days off Cork All Star, Jessica Harrington, Champion Bumper, 2007, 122 days off Balthazar King, Philip Hobbs, Cross Country, 2014, 117 days off Ballynagour, David Pipe, Plate Handicap Chase, 2014, 117 days off Joes Edge, Ferdy Murphy, Ultima Handicap Chase, 2007, 114 days off Put The Kettle On, Henry de Bromhead, Arkle Trophy, 2020, 114 days off Ravenhill, Gordon Elliott, National Hunt Chase, 2020, 107 days off Next Sensation, Michael Scudamore, Grand Annual, 2015, 104 days off Bobs Worth, Nicky Henderson, Gold Cup, 2013, 104 days off Rivage D’Or, Tony Martin, Cross Country, 2015, 101 days off

So who are this year’s fresh as paint jobs? Here are six that could run at Cheltenham having not been seen for over 100 days… 1. MARINE NATIONALE, Barry Connell, Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, 100 days off “He doesn’t need a run,” said Connell in the days after Marine Nationale had landed the Grade 1 Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on December 4. The Dublin Racing Festival looked the obvious next port of call for the unbeaten six-year-old, but he was in his box as Facile Vega bombed out and Il Etait Temps romped to the G1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown. Marine Nationale might want to go further in time, but his Royal Bond victory has been well advertised by those in behind that day and he goes to the Sky Bet Supreme with leading claims. 2. CHAPEAU DE SOLEIL, Willie Mullins, Weatherbys Champion Bumper, 101 days off The Champion Bumper is a race that has been won by a couple of horses that have been off for over 100 days, the only surprise being that Willie Mullins didn’t train either of them. He does train Chapeau De Soleil, though, a Rich Ricci-owned horse who was outpaced by Gordon Elliott’s Better Days Ahead (also off for 100 days, having not been seen since) at Fairyhouse on December 4, where better was expected of him judging by his 4/6 starting price. “I haven’t been able to get him out since,” says Willie Mullins in his Festival stable tour. “But his form is very good and if he gets there, he’s one for each-way punters.”

Gordon Elliott: My Cheltenham Festival team 2023

3. SHOOT FIRST, Charles Byrnes, Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Final, 144 days off “I think he’d get in now,” Charles Byrnes mused after Shoot First bolted up in the Pertemps qualifier at Cheltenham’s October meeting. His initial observation was spot on – he’s number 14 in the list after the weights were unveiled last Wednesday – so with job done what was the point in ruining his mark in the intervening months? With Cheltenham experience in the bag and his trainer highly respected with projects like this, it’s no surprise to see him leading the market at best odds of 4/1. It could be a case of Shoot First, ask questions later, for the BHA handicappers if this one goes in. 4. HENRI LE FARCEUR, Hugo Merienne, Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, 103 days off There are leftfield contenders for the championship races at this year’s Festival and then there is Henri Le Farceur, whose hat was thrown into the Stayers’ Hurdle ring at last week’s weights unveiling. Last seen winning a Grade 2 at Auteuil on December 3, Hugo Merienne says he will be supplemented for the Stayers’ at a cost of nearly £15,000. “We’ve been training him for this race,” he said. “He likes the distance and I think he’ll like the track. It’s a challenge but we’ll see. He’ll need to come and improve but we will try. We were actually thinking about whether to go to Kempton over Christmas, but the horse had a hard race at Auteuil and we gave him a few weeks off.” His task is a tough one, but having won off a 101-day break before, his time off the track looks unlikely to be a problem, at least.

5. SO SCOTTISH, Emmet Mullins, Magners Plate Handicap Chase, 117 days off Emmet Mullins’ So Scottish caught the eye of plenty, including JP McManus, when he enhanced his reputation in defeat in an Ascot handicap chase back on November 19, when he was last sighted. Running in the Paul Byrne colours, he rallied well in second after being less than fluent at the second last as he went close to completing a four-timer. That was enough for McManus to unleash the chequebook and his mark has been protected since, the BHA allotting him a rating of 143 for the Magners Plate Handicap Chase, for which he is a 4/1 chance on the third day of the Festival. 6. A PLUS TARD, Henry de Bromhead, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, 118 days off On the same day So Scottish was enhancing his reputation, A Plus Tard was slightly tarnishing his after he was pulled up in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock. Last year’s brilliant Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner was sent off the 1/2 favourite for the first Grade 1 of the English jumps season but he was struggling early and ran way below form. A banged joint ruled him out of the Savills Chase at Christmas and he’s ended up going to the Gold Cup fresh, after 115 days off the track. “You’d love to have had one good run under your belt this season,” said Henry de Bromhead in the week. “Unfortunately we haven’t but he seems to be really coming to himself and hopefully we’re being led this way for a reason.” If he can repeat last year's style of victory, it will be a mighty training performance.