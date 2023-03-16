We detail all of the five-day entries for day three of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, featuring the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.
Ashdale Bob, Asterion Forlonge, Beacon Edge, Blazing Khal, Dashel Drasher, Flooring Porter, Gold Tweet, Henri Le Farceur, Home By The Lee, Klassical Dream, Paisley Park, Sharjah, Sire du Berlais, Teahupoo, Marie's Rock.
French challengers Gold Tweet and Henri Le Farceur were supplemented for the Stayer's Hurdle for almost £15,000 each on Friday.
They bring a new challenge to reigning champion Flooring Porter, who will be going for his third win in the race, while his fellow Irish-trained rivals are strong.
Blazing Khal heads them from the Charles Byrnes yard, while Teahupoo represents Gordon Elliott and Klassical Dream is still in there for Willie Mullins.
Marie's Rock is still in the race although she still has the option of the Mares' Hurdle on Tuesday, as well.
Blue Lord, Chacun Pour Soi, Conflated, Envoi Allen, Fanion d'Estruval, French Dynamite, Fury Road, Ga Law, Hitman, Janidil, Millers Bank, Shishkin.
Shishkin leads the way among 12 confirmations for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham on Thursday.
Nicky Henderson worked his magic to get the nine-year-old back to his brilliant best at Ascot last month where he produced a scintillating display.
He was pulled up in the Champion Chase 12 months ago when it later transpired he was suffering from a rare bone condition, and was then beaten on his return in the Tingle Creek, after which he underwent wind surgery.
However, just like he did with Sprinter Sacre a few years ago, the master of Seven Barrows has seemingly coaxed back to his best ahead of his return to the Festival next week.
Henderson told Unibet: “It was great and everyone was very kind at Ascot, but to compare it with Sprinter’s comeback was a bit much as he’d only actually had two misses.
“If you go back to the Clarence House last year and that wonderful race with Energumene, he was flat out the whole way, at the second last we looked beaten fair and square but then his stamina turbo kicked in.
“In the Champion Chase he could have literally been pulled up after a fence and a scan showed he had these five hotspots, he was lame everywhere.
“We took our time, came back for the Tingle Creek but again, it looked quite laboured and he was just that yard short of pace so we got him to Ascot over two-five and he came through that. He was impressive, I must admit.
“It wasn’t until he jumped the last and I thought ‘phew’ that I realised how far clear he went.”
French Dynamite, Ga Law, Blue Lord and Envoi Allen are among Shishkin’s potential rivals.
Adamantly Chosen, Appreciate It, Balco Coastal, Banbridge, Christopher Wood, Hollow Games, I Am Maximus, James du Berlais, McFabulous, Mighty Potter, Notlongtillmay, Sir Gerhard, Stage Star, Unexpected Party.
Gordon Elliott’s hot favourite Mighty Potter is among 14 left in the first race on day three of the Festival – the Turners Novices’ Chase.
Hugely impressive over fences to date, he appears to be one of his trainer’s best chances of the week.
Balco Coastal, Banbridge, Sir Gerhard and Stage Star will ensure it is far from a cake walk if they all run, though.
Salvador Ziggy, The Bosses Oscar, Maxxum, Itchy Feet, Good Time Jonny, Wakool, Captain Morgs, Perceval Legallois, Coltor, Green Book, Shoot First, An Tailliur, Mill Green, Walking On Air, Glimpse of Gala, Bear Ghylls, Hector Javilex, Jet of Magic, The Changing Man, Thanksforthehelp, Level Neverending, Burrows Park, Risk And Roll, Moka de Vassy, Takarengo, Lieutenant Rocco, Brandy McQueen, Sabrina.
Surprisingly only 28 remain in the Pertemps Final, in which a maximum field of 24 will go to post.
Elliott has the top three in the weights with Salvador Ziggy, The Bosses Oscar and Maxxum.
Haut En Couleurs, Two For Gold, Stolen Silver, Minella Drama, Midnight River, Escaria Ten, I Am Maximus, Fastorslow, Riviere d'Etel, Fugitif, Il Ridoto, Midnight Run, Dads Lad, Call Me Lyreen, Datsalrightgino, Embittered, War Lord, Battleoverdoyen, Coole Cody, So Scottish, Seddon, Marvel de Cerisy, Champagne Gold, Shakem Up'arry, Mars Harper, Gevrey, Hereditary Rule, Celebre d'Allen, Frero Banbou, Born By The Sea, Presentandcounting, Captain Tom Cat, Bowtogreatness, Gemirande, Il Courra, Knight In Dubai, Super Six, Glamorgan Duke.
There are 38 left in the Magners Plate, with Willie Mullins’ Haut En Couleurs heading the weights.
Ashroe Diamond, Luccia, Magical Zoe, Saylavee, Belle The Lioness, Ahorsewithnoname, Banntown Girl, Endless Escape, Foxy Girl, Halka du Tabert, Harmonya Maker, Jetara, Ladybank, Lot of Joy, Mullenbeg, Nikini, Poetic Music, Princess Zoe, Shecouldbeanything, Still Ciel, The Model Kingdom, You Wear It Well, Zenta, Inspiratrice, Under Control.
In the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Henderson’s Luccia heads the market, with 25 left in.
Magical Zoe will be Henry de Bromhead’s big hope in a race named after his late son.
Next Destination, Mr Incredible, Annual Invictus, Beauport, Farinet, Rapper, Dunboyne, Monbeg Genius, Coeur Serein, Slipway, Farceur du Large, Defi Bleu, Royal Thief, Folcano, Lord Accord, Punitive, Chambard, Dr Kananga, Stumptown, Laskalin, Fontaine Collonges, Musical Slave, Anightinlambourn, Harper's Brook, Emir Sacree, Western Zara, Captain Cattistock, Angels Dawn, The Wolf, Malinello, Ballykeel, Tim Pat, One More Fleurie, Coo Star Sivola, Didero Vallis.
35 are still in contention for the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase.
