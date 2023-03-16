Blazing Khal heads them from the Charles Byrnes yard , while Teahupoo represents Gordon Elliott and Klassical Dream is still in there for Willie Mullins.

They bring a new challenge to reigning champion Flooring Porter, who will be going for his third win in the race, while his fellow Irish-trained rivals are strong.

French challengers Gold Tweet and Henri Le Farceur were supplemented for the Stayer's Hurdle for almost £15,000 each on Friday.

Ryanair Chase

Blue Lord, Chacun Pour Soi, Conflated, Envoi Allen, Fanion d'Estruval, French Dynamite, Fury Road, Ga Law, Hitman, Janidil, Millers Bank, Shishkin.

Shishkin leads the way among 12 confirmations for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham on Thursday.

Nicky Henderson worked his magic to get the nine-year-old back to his brilliant best at Ascot last month where he produced a scintillating display.

He was pulled up in the Champion Chase 12 months ago when it later transpired he was suffering from a rare bone condition, and was then beaten on his return in the Tingle Creek, after which he underwent wind surgery.

However, just like he did with Sprinter Sacre a few years ago, the master of Seven Barrows has seemingly coaxed back to his best ahead of his return to the Festival next week.

Henderson told Unibet: “It was great and everyone was very kind at Ascot, but to compare it with Sprinter’s comeback was a bit much as he’d only actually had two misses.

“If you go back to the Clarence House last year and that wonderful race with Energumene, he was flat out the whole way, at the second last we looked beaten fair and square but then his stamina turbo kicked in.

“In the Champion Chase he could have literally been pulled up after a fence and a scan showed he had these five hotspots, he was lame everywhere.

“We took our time, came back for the Tingle Creek but again, it looked quite laboured and he was just that yard short of pace so we got him to Ascot over two-five and he came through that. He was impressive, I must admit.

“It wasn’t until he jumped the last and I thought ‘phew’ that I realised how far clear he went.”

French Dynamite, Ga Law, Blue Lord and Envoi Allen are among Shishkin’s potential rivals.